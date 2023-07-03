How many kids does Michael Vick have? All about Falcons legend's personal life

Before the Atlanta Falcons picked Michael Vick with the first overall choice in the 2001 NFL draft, he played collegiate football at Virginia Tech from 1998 to 2000.

From a previous relationship, the ex-NFL quarterback has a son named Mitez. Mitez is the child of Vick and Tameka Taylor, a high school sweetheart. Vick and Taylor went to different colleges, but they finished Warwick High School together.

After Mitez was born, Michael Vick eventually met Kijafa Frink, who is now his wife. They originally connected while she was a student at Hampton University and Vick had just ended his rookie NFL season. They have since had two girls and one son together.

Jada, Vick's second kid (and his first with Kijafa), was born in October 2004. There isn't much information available regarding whether all of Vick's children share their father's sporting proclivities.

Vick's third child is London. She was born in October 2007 and is currently 15 years old. She might be the youngest artist in the family. Vick's wife shared a video of her daughter London playing the violin on Instagram in 2017.

Michael Vick and Kijafa made the announcement that they were expecting a third kid together in June 2017. In November of that year, a son named Michael Vick Jr. was born to the couple.

The Vick family frequently posts family photos on their social media accounts. Family is clearly Kijafa and Vick's first priority, as evidenced by their holiday trips and exotic getaways.

Michael Vick has a long-standing NFL legacy

Michael Vick played with the Atlanta Falcons for the first six years of his NFL career before being suspended for breaking the league's personal conduct code. Due to his role in a dogfighting ring that was unlawful, he was sentenced to two years in prison. He joined the Philadelphia Eagles when he came back to the league in 2009, and in 2010 he was named the league's Comeback Player of the Year.

The four-time Pro Bowler last appeared in the NFL in 2015, filling in as the Pittsburgh Steelers' #2 quarterback.

After 13 NFL campaigns with 22,464 passing yards and 133 scores, Vick made his formal retirement in 2017. His 6,109 career rushing yards are still the most by a quarterback.

Steve Young, Randall Cunningham, and John Elway were among the good rushing quarterbacks who emerged before Vick, but Vick revolutionized what it meant to be a dual-threat caller. He possessed a brand-new, advanced style of quickness that caused defenses to panic and, in some respects, altered the way the role was watched.

