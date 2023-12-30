How many kids does Ryan Clark have? All about former Steelers' star’s family

Ryan Clark is a former safety in the NFL and a current football analyst for "Inside the NFL." Clark is famous for his in-depth analysis of NFL action and the occasional hot take.

Ryan Clark is married to Yonka Clark, and the couple has three children together, namely Jaden, Jordan, and Loghan Clark. Clark's middle child, Jordan, plays football at Notre Dame University.

Ryan Clark's NFL legacy

Ryan Clark played college football at Louisiana State University and started in 36 consecutive games for the Tigers. Clark had a solid final year at LSU, putting up a stat line of 88 tackles and three interceptions.

However, Marrero, Louisiana, went undrafted in the 2002 NFL Draft. Clark was promptly signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent. He went on to enjoy a long and distinguished NFL career.

The LSU alum played in the NFL for 13 years, most of which were as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Clark played in 177 games and amassed a stat line of 938 combined tackles, 4.0 sacks, 16 interceptions, and four forced fumbles.

Clark retired from professional football in February 2015 and signed a symbolic one-day contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers to ensure he retired as a Steeler.

Clark retired as a one-time Pro Bowler, having made the showpiece event in 2011, and a Super Bowl winner, having won Super Bowl XLIII with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ryan Clark's broadcasting career

After he retired from the NFL, Clark entered the broadcasting world. He signed a deal with ESPN to appear as a GetUp!, NFL Live, First Take, and SportsCenter analyst. He was thus added to the network's stacked roster of retired NFL talents.

These days, Clark hosts the weekly highlight show Inside the NFL, a position he has held since the show first moved to The CW in 2023. Clark is an accomplished broadcaster who won the "Outstanding Personality/Studio Analyst” Award at the 44th annual Sports Emmy Awards.

The one-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion is also an avid podcaster. He partnered with Shots Podcast Network to create "The Pivot Podcast" with friends and ex-NFL players Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor in 2022.

