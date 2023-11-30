How many kids does Ryan Shazier have? All about former Steelers star's family

Retired Pittsburgh Steelers star Ryan Shazier has two children. The two-time Pro Bowler has a son with his wife, Michelle Rodriguez. Shazier also has a son from a previous relationship named Ryan Dean Shazier Jr.

The couple raises both sons, and they are focused on being a blended family. In this article, we will also take a look at Shazier's career earnings and his NFL legacy.

Ryan Shazier's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Ryan Shazier earned $18,751,253 during his six-year NFL career. Shazier spent the entirety of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the franchise that drafted him in round one of the 2014 Draft.

Shazier was one of the better linebackers in the league, and he was a key part of the Steelers' patented defense.

Ryan Shazier's NFL legacy

Following a brilliant collegiate football career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Shazier was selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. The Lauderdale Lakes, Florida native signed a fully guaranteed four-year, $9.50 million rookie contract with a signing bonus of $5.23 million.

Shazier started his NFL career by playing the left inside linebacker for the Steelers. He ended his rookie season with 36 combined tackles, and one pass deflection in eight games.

Shazier started his sophomore season by returning to his preferred inside linebacker position. It quickly became clear that the Steelers had wasted Shazier’s rookie season by playing him in an unfamiliar position. He helped the Steelers to a playoff appearance and finished the season with a stat line of 87 combined tackles, three and a half sacks, and an interception in 12 games.

Ryan Shazier hit his peak in the next two seasons, becoming one of the NFC Conference's best inside linebackers in the process. Shazier racked up 87 tackles, 9 pass deflections, three and a half sacks, and 3 interceptions in 12 games, earning his first Pro Bowl nod in the process. The Ohio State Buckeyes alum repeated the trick in 2017, racking up career highs across most statistical categories before suffering a spinal injury in a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in December 2017.

Shazier was severely hurt due to a head-on tackle on his back. The Pro Bowler was unable to move his legs after the hit and needed to be rushed to a hospital. A few days later, he underwent a spinal stabilization surgery to aid in his recovery. Shazier never played in the NFL again.

Shazier retired having played in 46 NFL games, amassing a stat line of 299 combined tackles, seven interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and one fumble return. He made the Pro Bowl twice and had his career taken away so early due to a freak injury defending his team's colors.