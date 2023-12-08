How many kids does Willis McGahee have? All about personal life of former Ravens RB

Willis McGahee of the Baltimore Ravens was one of the NFL's best running backs during his prime. The Miami, Florida, native earned two Pro Bowl nods and was a handful for defensive coordinators for over a decade.

According to Complex, McGahee has 10 children with nine different women. McGahee played in the NFL for 10 years and fathered at least a child a year during that time frame.

At least one of McGahee's children is following in his footsteps of being a future NFL star.

Willis McGahee IV, a three-star edge rusher from Columbus, High, in Miami, committed to Nebraska in April. If he keeps up at this pace, he could be the second-generation McGahee in the NFL.

Willis McGahee's net worth 2023

According to Celebrity Net Worth, McGahee is worth an estimated $14 Million. He earned most of that net worth from his successful 10-year NFL career, and he supplemented it with many endorsement deals.

McGahee earned over $35 million in NFL salaries and was one of the better running backs during his prime years.

Willis McGahee's NFL legacy

McGahee was a 2001 national champion and a 2002 consensus All-American and Heisman Trophy finalist with the University of Miami, but he suffered a serious injury in the national championship game that season. That made him a significant risk due to his knee injuries.

However, McGahee's talents were too good to ignore, and the Buffalo Bills drafted him in the first round of the 2003 NFL draft. He subsequently missed the entire 2003 season to rehabilitate his injured knee.

McGahee shook off the injury and enjoyed a decade-long NFL career with four franchises. McGahee never played in less than 10 games in a regular season, and he regularly put up monster stats in clutch moments.

McGahee was a two-time Pro Bowler, first with the Baltimore Ravens and later with the Denver Broncos. He retired from the NFL after the 2013 season.

