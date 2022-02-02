In honor of Tom Brady's likely addition, which New England Patriots players have had their jerseys retired?

Quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement on Tuesday after 22 seasons. He spent 20 of those seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls. Brady spent his final two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning another Super Bowl.

As the GOAT, Brady will surely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer and will have his number retired by New England. It's rare nowadays for a player to get their number retired, but Brady is a lock to join an elite group of Patriots.

Bruce Armstrong was the last Patriots player to have number retired, one year before Brady was drafted

1 - Bob Dee

The Patriots were established in 1959 and the first player the Boston Patriots signed in 1960 was also the first to have his jersey number retired: defensive end Bob Dee. Dee began his career with the Washington Redskins in 1957 and played two seasons before joining the Patriots in 1960. He played eight seasons, scoring the first points in American Football League history by recovering a fumble in the end-zone. His number, 89, was one of the first to be retired and enshrined.

Patriots Alumni @NEPAC Remembering Bob Dee on his Birthday. Dee was the Greatest Defensive Line for many years and played from 1960-67. He never missed a single game during his entire New England Patriots Career. Remembering Bob Dee on his Birthday. Dee was the Greatest Defensive Line for many years and played from 1960-67. He never missed a single game during his entire New England Patriots Career. https://t.co/56Vk0xAgez

