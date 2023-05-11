How many NFL international games are scheduled for 2023? Exploring plans for Jaguars, Patriots, and more

The NFL has scheduled a total of five international league games (all in Europe) in the 2023 season. These games are part of the league's global games incentive and will continue over a decade's worth of stellar international gameplay.

The league officially announced their European schedule, which put to bed the plethora of rumors hovering around for the past couple of weeks.

This year's international games are as follows:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

England: Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Date: October 1

Kickoff Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN+

Location: Wembley Stadium, London

England: Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills

Date: October 8

Kickoff Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

England: Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans

Date: October 15

Kickoff Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NFL Network

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Germany: Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: November 5

Kickoff Time: 9:30 a.m.

TV Channel: NFL Network

Location: Waldstadion, Frankfurt

Germany: Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots

Date: November 12

Kickoff Time: 9:30 a.m.

TV Channel: NFL Network

Location: Waldstadion, Frankfurt

Why is the National Football League playing in Europe?

The National Football League has been playing overseas for a minute, and the London and European games have become a fixture on the league calendar ever since Miami Dolphins vs. New York Giants at Wembley Stadium in 2007.

The National Football League hosts games in Europe due to the excellent market for premium American football content. It is an anomaly to see a game in Europe have empty seats, and the league's big shots have identified the potential over the past couple of years.

As regards to the 2023 schedule, the league's Executive VP of Club Business, International and League Events, Peter O'Reilly said:

"In what promises to be a great display of football for our international fans, we are glad to announce the five fixtures to be played overseas in 2023, a landmark number of regular-season games in Europe in a single season."

Which city has hosted the most international NFL games?

London has hosted 33 regular-season international games in league history. The league has held six regular-season matches in Toronto, Canada, four in Mexico City, Mexico, and one in Munich, Germany. 2022 marked the start of when the league began hosting four overseas games each year.

The league has done a great job at expanding its horizon, and the next step is to explore hosting games in South America and Africa.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes