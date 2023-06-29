How many NFL players have been suspended for gambling this season? Listing every suspension so far

The National Football League (NFL) is strict when it has to do with breaking its regulations and standards. In comparison to other competitions, they impose the harshest penalties. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, few NFL players are anticipated to be given season-long sanctions for alleged gambling.

The NFL has previously imposed penalties in addition to the suspensions for accused gambling. Similar offenses resulted in Calvin Ridley's season-long suspension for 2022.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 Nicholas Petit-Frere

Nicholas Petit-Frere, an offensive lineman with the Tennessee Titans, said on Thursday that he would be suspended for six games in the 2023 NFL campaign for breaking the NFL's gambling rules.

Despite claiming in the press release that he did not wager on NFL matches, Petit-Frere was suspended for placing bets while on Titans premises.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Titans’ OT Nicholas Petit-Frere is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Petit-Frere is adamant that he did not bet on NFL games. But he is being suspended for betting on other sports at the workplace.



His statement to ESPN: Titans’ OT Nicholas Petit-Frere is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Petit-Frere is adamant that he did not bet on NFL games. But he is being suspended for betting on other sports at the workplace. His statement to ESPN: https://t.co/mvXfig5V10

#2 Quintez Cephus

The league and the Detroit Lions have both dismissed receiver Quintez Cephus after learning of his violation of the league's gambling code.

Cephus became one of three players who received an indefinite suspension out of five players who received sanctions when it was discovered that they had wagered on NFL games in the 2022 season.

Cephus has 4 career TDs in the NFL.

#3 C.J. Moore

Because of an indefinite ban, C.J. Moore will sit out the whole 2023 NFL season.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



At least 1 year (bets on NFL):

- WR Calvin Ridley

- CB Isaiah Rodgers

- LB Rashod Berry

- DT Demetrius Taylor

- S CJ Moore

- WR Quintez Cephus

- DE Shaka Toney



6 games (non-NFL bets but done at work):

- OT Nicholas… Updated list of player gambling suspensions the last 2 years:At least 1 year (bets on NFL):- WR Calvin Ridley- CB Isaiah Rodgers- LB Rashod Berry- DT Demetrius Taylor- S CJ Moore- WR Quintez Cephus- DE Shaka Toney6 games (non-NFL bets but done at work):- OT Nicholas… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Updated list of player gambling suspensions the last 2 years:At least 1 year (bets on NFL):- WR Calvin Ridley- CB Isaiah Rodgers- LB Rashod Berry- DT Demetrius Taylor- S CJ Moore- WR Quintez Cephus- DE Shaka Toney6 games (non-NFL bets but done at work):- OT Nicholas… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Following an inquiry by the NFL, five players were punished for breaking the league's gambling rules, including Moore and three other Detroit Lions.

#4 Shaka Toney

Last year, Shaka Toney participated in 16 contests with the Washington Commanders. However, he now faces an NFL betting ban.

Losing Toney hurts the Commanders' strength within the defensive line. He took part in 16 games for Washington this past season, primarily on special teams, and had eight tackles.

Toney, Quintez Cephus, and C.J. Moore are each given an indefinite and minimum one-year suspension.

#5 Jameson Williams

Jameson Williams acknowledged that he felt "sick" on April 20 after learning of his six-game suspension for breaking the NFL's gambling rules.

Williams, the No. 12 overall choice in the 2022 NFL Draft, asserts that he was not previously informed of the restriction. He was accused of mobile gambling at the organization's premises, which he claims he doesn't remember, even though he didn't wager on NFL games. He won't challenge the six-game ban.

#6 Stanley Berryhill

Stanley Berryhill, a wide receiver, was released by the Lions in May.

Berryhill was one of the Lions' players who received a suspension from the NFL in April as a result of gambling in the team's facilities. Because he placed wagers on non-NFL matches while at the Lions facilities, he received a six-game suspension.

The 25-year-old, who was undrafted out of Arizona, spent his first year with the Lions last year. He participated in four games, mostly on special teams, and failed to record a catch.

Poll : 0 votes