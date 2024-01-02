The NFC Playoffs picture is coming down to the final week of the 2023 season as multiple teams are looking to punch their ticket. Of the seven postseason spots available, just two are undecided as a couple of teams are in contention for them.

First, the Green Bay Packers (8 - 8) have a 60 percent chance of reaching the playoffs entering Week 18. Green Bay has won five of their seven games after starting the season with a 3-6 record.

Next, the Seattle Seahawks (8-8) have slimmer odds at 26 percent as they came up short versus the Pittsburgh Steelers by a 30-23 score at home. It snapped their two-game winning streak.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lastly, the New Orleans Saints (8-8) have three of their last four matchups with 31 percent odds. It includes a 23-13 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Week 17. Below are the teams that will be in the postseason and the landscape of the conference for the Wild Card.

NFC Playoff Picture: Which teams are through to the postseason?

In the playoff picture in the conference, five teams are already locked into the postseason. The San Francisco 49ers have clinched the NFC West for the second straight season and are the top seed in the conference.

Next, both the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys will be heading to the postseason but the NFC East is still up for the taking.

If both Dallas and Philadelphia win in Week 18, Dallas will clinch the division and be the No. 2 seed while Philadelphia will be the No. 5. However, should either team lose, the Cowboys drop to the third seed while the Eagles would still be the fifth seed.

The Los Angeles Rams made it into the postseason with a win in Week 17 over the New York Giants. They will be the sixth seed no matter what happens in the final week of the 2023 season. Lastly, the Detroit Lions won the NFC North for the first time in franchise history and are locked into the third seed.

NFC Wild Card Picture for Week 18

Looking at the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, Green Bay just has to defeat the Chicago Bears in Lambeau Field to get that seventh and final seed. A loss would open up the door for Seattle and New Orleans to get into the postseason.

The Seahawks need a win over the Arizona Cardinals and a loss for the Packers to get in. If they lose, it would end their playoff hopes.

New Orleans could win the NFC South with a victory over the Atlanta Falcons paired with a loss for Tampa Bay to the Carolina Panthers. They could get that final Wild Card playoffs spot with losses for both Green Bay and Seattle.