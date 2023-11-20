How many NFL teams did Joe Flacco play for? Revisiting Super Bowl MVP's pro football career

According to a report from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Sunday evening, quarterback Joe Flacco will officially join the Cleveland Browns practice squad. This information was released after Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury forced freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start at quarterback for Cleveland in Week 11.

Flacco is anticipated to start out as a member of the practice squad for the team and provide leadership in the quarterback room.

Prior to the team's decision to bring him in, Flacco gave Cleveland a sufficiently convincing workout on Friday.

To begin his NFL career, Flacco spent 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns' divisional rival. In addition, he played for the New York Jets for three seasons and the Denver Broncos for one. He will have played for four different NFL teams in his career if he suits up for the Browns this season.

In just the second game of the regular season last year, the New York Jets upset the Browns 31-30, thanks in large part to Joe Flacco. Now that starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is sidelined for the season, the 14-year-old veteran will try to help the Cleveland Browns continue a postseason push.

Cleveland, which has started three signal-callers this season, should benefit from Flacco's experience as soon as he enters the locker room.

With 3,499 passing yards, 212 touchdowns, and 136 interceptions, Joe Flacco leads the Baltimore Ravens all-time. The quarterback also has a 10-5 career postseason record.

Did Joe Flacco win the Super Bowl?

Following two stellar seasons of collegiate football at Pittsburgh and Delaware, where he broke up to twenty school records, Joe Flacco was selected as the 18th overall choice in the first round of the 2008 draft.

He had an instant positive effect on the team, leading the Ravens, who had ended 5-11 the year before, to the playoffs in his inaugural campaign after they finished 11-5 in the regular season. For his rookie-season accomplishments, Flacco was named the 2008 NFL Rookie of the Year.

Flacco guided the Baltimore Ravens to Super Bowl XLVII in 2012 after a thrilling 34-31 victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

In that championship game, he completed 22 of his 33 throws for 287 yards and three touchdowns, earning him the award of Super Bowl MVP.

After more than ten years with the Ravens, Joe Flacco was moved in February 2019 to the Denver Broncos. He only spent one season in Denver before he played with the New York Jets until the end of last season.