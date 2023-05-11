How many NFL teams have never won the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is the ultimate and most coveted prize in the NFL. Every team in the league starts their seasons with the aim of making the playoffs and having the chance to compete for the biggest prize. The Super Bowl win is definitely the aspiration of every NFL team.

While some teams have won the Super Bowl on multiple occasions, some franchises in the league haven't had the opportunity to lay their hands on the Lombardi Trophy once. Here, we explore the NFL teams that haven't been lucky enough to claim the prize.

The highly anticipated annual championship game was first played in 1967. This came after the merger of the NFL and AFL, which were separate leagues with their own championship game. However, the merger agreement called for a new annual championship game to be played between the winners of each league, which eventually became known as the Super Bowl.

NFL Teams Without a Super Bowl

As of 2023, a total of 12 teams in the NFL have never won the Super Bowl. In fact, four of them haven't made an appearance in the annual matchup throughout their history. Some of the other eight non-winners have appeared in the game more than once but weren't able to claim it.

But that streak will end for the _________ in 2019. (via @NFLNetwork) 12 teams have never won a Super Bowl.But that streak will end for the _________ in 2019. (via @NFLNetwork) 12 teams have never won a Super Bowl. 🏆 But that streak will end for the _________ in 2019. (via @NFLNetwork) https://t.co/i85uMtNPR9

The Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills are among the teams to have never won the Lombardi Trophy. The two franchises have been to the Super Bowl on four occasions. The Bills made the big game four consecutive years (1991-1994) but, unfortunately, didn't win any.

The Cincinnati Bengals have made three Super Bowl appearances, with the last in 2022 against the Los Angeles Rams. The Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons have both been to the championship game twice, having their last in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

The Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans, and Los Angeles Chargers are the other three teams to have made it to the Super Bowl once. The Cardinals were there in 2009, the Titans made an appearance in 2000, and the Chargers lost the battle in 1995, while still in San Diego.

PFF @PFF Who will make a Super Bowl first? 🤔 Who will make a Super Bowl first? 🤔 https://t.co/m7z98V0Zic

The four pro football teams to have never made an appearance at the Super Bowl are the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Houston Texans. Without a doubt, the four franchises have their eyes set on the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

