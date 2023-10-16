How many NFL teams have a Week 7 bye week? All you need to know 

Every NFL season in the last 23 years has had bye weeks. They were included to make the regular season 17 weeks long, increase the number of games that can be watched on television and offer NFL teams additional time off to relax and recover.

There're typically four teams off during a bye week, but there might be as few as two and as many as six. Bye weeks are strategically placed, considering television viewership and travel concerns.

It's a crucial opportunity to prepare and recover, allowing teams to approach the remaining games of the regular season with reinvigorated zeal. NFL clubs have been enjoying bye weekends since Week 5 this season, when four teams did not play. Check out which clubs have a week off in Week 7.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Who's not playing in NFL's Week 7?

The Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans are the six teams who have bye weekends in Week 7.

The Panthers are still the only club without a win in the NFL after their 42-21 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, giving them a 0-6 season record.

The Panthers are off to their worst season-opening performance since 1998. After their bye week, they play the Houston Texans on Oct. 29 at the Bank of America Stadium.

The six-game run following the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 7 bye includes some of their hardest contests this season, with the exception of their game with the Houston Texans.

Expand Tweet

The Bengals' first game following their bye will be on the road against a San Francisco 49ers team that has only suffered one loss in 15 regular-season contests.

The Buffalo Bills will be their opponents the following week. They play the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night after their contest against the Texans in Week 10 before hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bengals' difficult matchup in Week 13 will be against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, the Dallas Cowboys will return to action against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8.

In their Week 6 matchup, the Houston Texans beat the New Orleans Saints 20-13 on Sunday. When they resume play on Oct. 29, they take on the Carolina Panthers, another team that has a Week 7 bye.

Expand Tweet

After winning their last two games against the Denver Broncos and, even more impressively, Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Jets and quarterback Zach Wilson appear to be a group that has regained its form. When the Jets return from their Week 7 bye, they play the New York Giants.

The Tennessee Titans, who lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6's international game at Tottenham Stadium in England, are the final team that won't be participating in Week 7.

In Week 8, when they play the Atlanta Falcons, the Titans will have the chance to avenge that defeat.