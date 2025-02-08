How many NFL teams have won back-to-back Super Bowls? Listing all winners until 2025 

The Super Bowl is almost upon us. In this year's big game, the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This will be the 59th Super Bowl in NFL history, and so far, eight different teams have won the championship in back-to-back seasons. The Pittsburgh Steelers did it twice. The most recent team to achieve the feat is Kansas City, who won it in 2023 and 2024. The Chiefs are now aiming for a historic three-peat of Super Bowls, something which has never been done before.

The New England Patriots (2003-2004), Denver Broncos (1997-1998), Dallas Cowboys (1992-1993), San Francisco 49ers (1988-1989), Pittsburgh Steelers (1978-1979 and 1974-1975), Miami Dolphins (1972-1973) and Green Bay Packers (1966-1967) are the other teams who have won back-to-back Super Bowls.

Full list of Super Bowl winners till 2025

The Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2023 after beating the Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Here's a closer look at the full list of Super Bowl games and scores from the past 58 years:

Super Bowl 1: Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10

Super Bowl 2: Green Bay Packers 33, Oakland Raiders 14

Super Bowl 3: New York Jets 16, Baltimore Colts 7

Super Bowl 4: Kansas City Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7

Super Bowl 5: Baltimore Colts 16, Dallas Cowboys 13

Super Bowl 6: Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3

Super Bowl 7: Miami Dolphins 14, Washington Redskins 7

Super Bowl 8: Miami Dolphins 24, Minnesota Vikings 7

Super Bowl 9: Pittsburgh Steelers 16, Minnesota Vikings 6

Super Bowl 10: Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17

Super Bowl 11: Oakland Raiders 32, Minnesota Vikings 14

Super Bowl 12: Dallas Cowboys 27, Denver Broncos 10

Super Bowl 13: Pittsburgh Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 31

Super Bowl 14: Pittsburgh Steelers 31, Los Angeles Rams 19

Super Bowl 15: Oakland Raiders 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10

Super Bowl 16: San Francisco 49ers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 21

Super Bowl 17: Washington Redskins 27, Miami Dolphins 17

Super Bowl 18: Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington Redskins 9

Super Bowl 19: San Francisco 49ers 38, Miami Dolphins 16

Super Bowl 20: Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10

Super Bowl 21: New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20

Super Bowl 22: Washington Redskins 42, Denver Broncos 10

Super Bowl 23: San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16

Super Bowl 24: San Francisco 49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10

Super Bowl 25: New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19

Super Bowl 26: Washington Redskins 37, Buffalo Bills 24

Super Bowl 27: Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17

Super Bowl 28: Dallas Cowboys 30, Buffalo Bills 13

Super Bowl 29: San Francisco 49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26

Super Bowl 30: Dallas Cowboys 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

Super Bowl 31: Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21

Super Bowl 32: Denver Broncos 31, Green Bay Packers 24

Super Bowl 33: Denver Broncos 34, Atlanta Falcons 19

Super Bowl 34: St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16

Super Bowl 35: Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7

Super Bowl 36: New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17

Super Bowl 37: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21

Super Bowl 38: New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29

Super Bowl 39: New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21

Super Bowl 40: Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10

Super Bowl 41: Indianapolis Colts 29, Chicago Bears 17

Super Bowl 42: New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14

Super Bowl 43: Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23

Super Bowl 44: New Orleans Saints 31, Indianapolis Colts 17

Super Bowl 45: Green Bay Packers 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 25

Super Bowl 46: New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17

Super Bowl 47: Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31

Super Bowl 48: Seattle Seahawks 43, Denver Broncos 8

Super Bowl 49: New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24

Super Bowl 50: Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10

Super Bowl 51: New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28 (OT)

Super Bowl 52: Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33

Super Bowl 53: New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3

Super Bowl 54: Kansas City Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20

Super Bowl 55: Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Kansas City Chiefs 9

Super Bowl 56: Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati Bengals 20

Super Bowl 57: Kansas City Chiefs 38, Philadelphia Eagles 35

Super Bowl 58: Kansas City Chiefs 25, San Francisco 49ers 22 (OT)

Who do you think will win Super Bowl 59? Let us know your pick in the comments section below.

