How many picks do the 49ers have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of selections available for Kyle Shanahan

The San Francisco 49ers were arguably the best NFL team in 2023, even though they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Led by coach Kyle Shanahan, they entered the Big Game after dropping only three games all season.

The Niners had a rousing run to the Super Bowl in 2023, the ultimate goal in professional football, making memories and acquiring new experiences. They now need to find strategies to keep playing at this level and even improve.

The 49ers know where they will select in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft after their heartbreaking Super Bowl loss.

The trade to move up to pick quarterback Trey Lance in the 2021 draft prevented the, from having a pick in the first round in the last two seasons. Now, they are scheduled to pick a player with the No. 31 overall pick in 2024, when the first round of the draft begins on Apr. 25 in Detroit.

Let's examine the total number of draft picks available to GM Kyle Shanahan's 49ers in April:

How many draft picks do the 49ers have?

The San Francisco 49ers have not made a first-round selection since selecting Trey Lance from North Dakota State with the No. 3 overall choice in the 2021 NFL Draft.

This season, that pattern is set to change, as San Francisco holds the No. 31 overall choice. They last owned the 31st overall selection in 2020, when they selected wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk by trading up for the 26th overall slot.

The Niners will have one of the highest number of draft selections (11) in the league in 2024. Among the projected selection, four are expected to be compensatory, as the 49ers are expected to be compensated for the loss of key players from the last season, notably quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

The complete list of draft selections the San Francisco 49ers are projected to have in 2024 is as follows:

1st round - 31st overall pick

2nd round - 63rd overall pick

3rd round - 94th overall pick

3rd round - 98th overall pick (compensatory pick)*

4th round - 125th overall pick (from the Dallas Cowboys)

4th round - 132nd overall pick

5th round - 176th overall pick (compensatory pick)*

6th round - 214th overall pick (compensatory pick)*

6th round - 215th overall pick (compensatory pick)*

7th round - 230th overall pick (from Denver Broncos)

7th round - 249th overall pick

Keep in mind that not every compensatory pick position is guaranteed. The placements are estimated and are subject to change.

Who did the 49ers pick in 2023?

The 49ers selected nine players overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, with all their selections coming from the third through seventh rounds.

The complete list of 49ers 2023 NFL Draft selections is provided below:

3rd round, Pick 87 - safety Ji’Ayir Brown - Penn State

3rd round, Pick 99 - kicker Jake Moody - Michigan

3rd round, Pick 101 - tight end Cameron Latu - Alabama

5th round, Pick 155 - cornerback Darrell Luter Jr. - South Alabama

5th round, Pick 173 - defensive end Robert Beal Jr. - Georgia

6th round, Pick 216 - linebacker Dee Winters - TCU

7th round, Pick 247 - tight end Brayden Willis - Oklahoma

7th round, Pick 253 - wide receiver Ronnie Bell - Michigan

7th round, Pick 255 - linebacker Jalen Graham - Purdue