How many picks do Bengals have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of selections available for Duke Tobin

The Cincinnati Bengals will have the chance to address some of their issues in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Bengals finished the 2023 season with a winning 9-8 record but they were last in the AFC North standings. Nonetheless, Joe Burrow is set to return from his injury and Cincinnati can look forward to a playoff push.

Before that, Bengals general manager Duke Tobin will aim to rectify some of the defensive woes for the team in the upcoming draft.

2024 NFL draft: How many draft picks do the Bengals have?

As things stand, the Cincinnati Bengals are slated to have seven picks in the 2024 NFL draft. However, they could end up with nine selections at the end of the event.

The Bengals will have the No. 18 overall pick in the first round. Cincinnati does not own any picks from any other team. However, the two compensatory picks could come in Rounds 5 and 7.

Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2024

Here's a look at the Cincinnati Bengals' draft picks in each round of the upcoming 2024 NFL draft:

Round 1, Pick 18

Round 2, Pick 49

Round 3, Pick 80

Round 4, Pick 115

Round 5, Pick 147

Round 5, Pick 174

Round 6, Pick 195

Round 7, Pick 234

Round 7, Pick 251

Who did the Bengals pick in 2023?

The Bengals made eight picks in the 2023 NFL draft. Two of those picks came via the Kansas City Chiefs:

Round 1, Pick 28: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson Round 2, Pick 60: DJ Turner, CB, Michigan

DJ Turner, CB, Michigan Round 3, Pick 95 (From Kansas City Chiefs): Jordan Battle, S. Alabama

Jordan Battle, S. Alabama Round 4, Pick 131: Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue

Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue Round 5, Pick 163: Chase Brown, RB, Illinois

Chase Brown, RB, Illinois Round 6, Pick 206: Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton

Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton Round 6, Pick 217 (From Kansas City Chiefs): Brad Robbins, P. Michigan

Brad Robbins, P. Michigan Round 7, Pick 246: DJ Ivey, CB, Miami (FL)