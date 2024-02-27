How many picks do Bengals have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of selections available for Duke Tobin

The Cincinnati Bengals will have the chance to address some of their issues in the 2024 NFL draft.
The Bengals finished the 2023 season with a winning 9-8 record but they were last in the AFC North standings. Nonetheless, Joe Burrow is set to return from his injury and Cincinnati can look forward to a playoff push.
Before that, Bengals general manager Duke Tobin will aim to rectify some of the defensive woes for the team in the upcoming draft.
2024 NFL draft: How many draft picks do the Bengals have?
As things stand, the Cincinnati Bengals are slated to have seven picks in the 2024 NFL draft. However, they could end up with nine selections at the end of the event.
Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out
The Bengals will have the No. 18 overall pick in the first round. Cincinnati does not own any picks from any other team. However, the two compensatory picks could come in Rounds 5 and 7.
Cincinnati Bengals draft picks 2024
Here's a look at the Cincinnati Bengals' draft picks in each round of the upcoming 2024 NFL draft:
- Round 1, Pick 18
- Round 2, Pick 49
- Round 3, Pick 80
- Round 4, Pick 115
- Round 5, Pick 147
- Round 5, Pick 174
- Round 6, Pick 195
- Round 7, Pick 234
- Round 7, Pick 251
Who did the Bengals pick in 2023?
The Bengals made eight picks in the 2023 NFL draft. Two of those picks came via the Kansas City Chiefs:
- Round 1, Pick 28: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
- Round 2, Pick 60: DJ Turner, CB, Michigan
- Round 3, Pick 95 (From Kansas City Chiefs): Jordan Battle, S. Alabama
- Round 4, Pick 131: Charlie Jones, WR, Purdue
- Round 5, Pick 163: Chase Brown, RB, Illinois
- Round 6, Pick 206: Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton
- Round 6, Pick 217 (From Kansas City Chiefs): Brad Robbins, P. Michigan
- Round 7, Pick 246: DJ Ivey, CB, Miami (FL)