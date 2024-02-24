How many picks do Broncos have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of selections available for Sean Payton

The 2024 NFL draft will be crucial for the Denver Broncos, who need to address some major issues in their roster.

In Sean Payton's first full season as the head coach of the Broncos, he led them to a third-place finish in the AFC West with an 8-9 record. However, it was the eighth season in a row where Denver failed to reach the playoffs.

Nonetheless, the upcoming draft will allow the Broncos to fix some of their problems and build a platform for success.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

2024 NFL draft: How many draft picks do the Broncos have?

As things stand, the Denver Broncos have six draft picks at their disposal for the 2024 NFL draft. More importantly, they will have the 12th overall pick in the first round.

The Broncos will not have a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft as part of the Sean Payton trade. Denver also forfeited its first-round pick (No. 29 overall) to the New Orleans Saints last year to land the head coach.

Denver Broncos draft picks 2024

Here's a look at the rounds when the Broncos can decide to make their picks:

Round 1: own pick (12th overall)

Round 3: via New Orleans Saints (Sean Payton trade)

Round 4: via Miami Dolphins (Bradley Chubb trade)

Round 5: own pick

Round 5: via New York Jets (Jake Marin trade)

Round 6: via San Francisco 49ers (Randy Gregory trade)

Who did the Broncos pick in 2023?

Here's a look at the five picks the Denver Broncos made in the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 2, Pick 63 (from Kansas City Chiefs) - Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Oklahoma

Round 3, Pick 67 (from Indianapolis Colts) - Drew Sanders, LB, Arkansas

Round 3, Pick 83 (from Seattle Seahawks) - Riley Moss, CB, Iowa

Round 6, Pick 183 (from Pittsburgh Steelers via Detroit Lions) - JL Skinner, S, Boise State

Round 7, Pick 257 - Alex Forsyth, C, Oregon