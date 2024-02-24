How many picks do Browns have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of selections available for Andrew Berry

The Cleveland Browns had 11 wins in the 2023 regular season and made the postseason for the first time since 2020. For a large part of the second half of the season, they looked like a legitimate contender despite dealing with injuries and big moments against top teams that could have gone their way.

Despite Cleveland's 2023 postseason dreams being dashed early in the Wildcard Round, the team has good reason to think that it could go deeper in the postseason in the future.

GM Andrew Berry's Browns are working hard on their draft strategy for April, with an emphasis on improving and figuring out how to be genuine AFC contenders next season. Let's see how many draft picks the Browns will get in April to build on their performance in 2023:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

How many draft picks do the Browns have?

With their first pick coming in the second round, the Cleveland Browns are expected to have seven selections in the 2024 NFL draft. They also have two fifth-round selections, two sixth-round selections and one third-round selection.

The team may use those selections to fill key voids in their position groupings, bring in youngsters they could grow with and bolster their roster. The Browns will not own a first-round selection in this year's draft for the third straight year because of the Deshaun Watson deal from 2022.

The Houston Texans acquired Cleveland's first-round draft selections in 2022, 2023 and 2024 along with its third-round selection in 2023 and fourth-round selections in 2022 and 2024 two years ago in exchange for Watson and their 2024 sixth-round draft selection.

The 2024 NFL Draft will begin on Apr. 26 in Detroit. The following are the selections available to the Browns in each round:

2nd round - 54th overall pick

3rd round - 85th overall pick

5th round - 135th overall pick (via Carolina Panthers)

5th round - 155th overall pick (via Arizona Cardinals)

6th round - 205th overall pick (via Houston Texans)

6th round - 208th overall pick (via Baltimore Ravens)

7th round - 228th overall pick (via Atlanta Falcons)

Expand Tweet

Who did the Browns pick in 2023?

The Cleveland Browns selected seven players in the 2023 NFL draft. Below is a list of each of those picks:

3rd round, Pick 73 - wide receiver Cedric Tillman - Tennessee

3rd round, Pick 98 - defensive tackle Siaki Ika - Baylor

4th round, Pick 111 - offensive tackle Dawand Jones - Ohio State

4th round, Pick 126 - defensive end Isaiah McGuire - Missouri

5th round, Pick 140 - quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson - UCLA

5th round, Pick 142 - cornerback Cameron Mitchell - Northwestern