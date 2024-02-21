How many picks do Chiefs have in 2024 NFL draft? Full list of picks and team needs for Kansas City 

The Kansas City Chiefs enter into the 2024 NFL draft as Super Bowl winners once again and the question everyone else is asking is how does one stop them. Last year's champions repeated the trick this year and the only dollop of hope other teams have is that the NFL promotes egalitarianism.

As the reigning champions, they will be the last to pick in the first round and that might give the other teams selecting before them some chance to close the gap.

However, all of that might turn out to be wishful thinking with Andy Reid running the show and with his master conductor Patrick Mahomes on the field, nothing seems impossible. If they can pull out some solid picks in the 2024 NFL draft by mining some hidden gems, fans could be looking at a potential three-peat.

How many picks do Chiefs have in 2024 NFL draft?

The Kansas City Chiefs have six picks in the 2024 NFL draft, provisional to any compensatory picks the league awards, which are expected to be announced in March. They will be the final team to pick in the first round as the Super Bowl winners.

They have three picks in the top 100 of the draft and their first-round selection is the only one in the top 50. They are expected to pick No. 32, No. 64 and No. 95 in the first three rounds of the draft.

Chiefs' team needs in 2024

Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline identified that the Chiefs need to lean into the 2024 NFL draft to address some needs so that they do not have to depend on Patrick Mahomes pulling a rabbit out of the hat all the time.

The most obvious selection has to be a wide receiver. Travis Kelce came to life in the playoffs and Isiah Pacheco kept the ground game humming, but the reason Kansas City did not end with the AFC top seed came down to their weakness in that position.

Rashee Rice looks to be improving while Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman form an interesting bunch. But they are arguably not elite. Getting a young receiver in the draft might solve that problem.

Donovan Smith was on a one-year deal with the Chiefs after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers let him go and has now won a Super Bowl with both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. But the offensive tackle's absence, if he moves on as expected, might need to be covered through the draft along with potential other spots on the offensive line.

Beyond those positions, Kansas City should use the rest of their picks in trying to strengthen the defense. Building depth across the defensive line, linebackers and secondary should be a priority so that their defense, which was instrumental in them winning the Super Bowl this year, does not stagnate.

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator gives fans an indication of who the Kansas City Chiefs could pick in the 2024 NFL draft. They include currently projected picks and do not consider any trades, even though they are expected to happen when the real thing takes place.

Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Mock NFL Draft based on Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

With the final pick of the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, the mock draft simulator projects the Chiefs to draft Keon Coleman out of Florida State to address their wide receiver needs. They then turn to the offensive line and draft Javion Cohen with the last pick of the second round.

Furthermore, they take Tommy Eichenberg out of Ohio State to address their linebacker need within the top 100 picks of their draft.

Overall, with the six picks, they are projected to select one wide receiver, one tight end, two offensive linemen, one linebacker and one cornerback.