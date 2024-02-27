How many picks do the Colts have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of selections available for Chris Ballard

Following a dismal 4-12-1 season in 2022, the Indianapolis Colts parted ways with quarterback Matt Ryan and coaches Jeff Saturday and Frank Reich. They chose coach Shane Steichen to guide them into a new era and used the fourth overall draft pick in 2023 to acquire quarterback Anthony Richardson.

The QB had a great start to the 2023 season, but injuries ended his rookie year, forcing Gardner Minshew to take over as the starting quarterback. Minshew enjoyed a decent season, coming close to leading the Colts to the playoffs but eventually fell short following a Week 18 loss to the Houston Texans.

Even the most optimistic of Indianapolis fans could not have predicted the team to win up to nine games during the season. Nevertheless, there will be high hopes for the Colts in 2024, especially if they have better luck with injuries.

Now that another exciting season in the Colts' history has come to an end, the team is concentrating on the future. The NFL Draft this year presents Indianapolis with a great chance to bolster its roster with fresh, talented players.

In this article, we examine every selection choice GM Chris Ballard's team have in the 2024 NFL draft.

How many draft picks do the Colts have?

The Indianapolis Colts, led by general manager Chris Ballard, will need to carefully assemble a winning team in 2024 with seven draft picks, including the No. 15 overall pick.

The Colts have one pick in every round of this year's draft, and all of those picks are their own, originally. They will have at least one pick in every round for the second straight year if they don't trade any of their picks to go higher or lower in the draft.

Let's examine every selection the Colts have in the 2024 NFL draft:

1st round - 15th overall pick

2nd round - 46th overall pick

3rd round - 82nd overall pick

4th round - 118th overall pick

5th round - 150th overall pick

6th round - 193rd overall pick

7th round - 232nd overall pick

Who did the Colts pick in 2023?

Anthony Richardson was one of the best quarterbacks available in the 2023 draft. The Colts spent their first-round selection on the Florida quarterback in the last draft.

Their 2023 NFL Draft choices, arranged from Round 1 to Round 7, are detailed below:

1st round, Pick 4 - quarterback Anthony Richardson - Florida

2nd round, Pick 44 - cornerback Julius Brents - Kansas State

3rd round, Pick 79 - wide receiver Josh Downs - UNC

4th round, Pick 106 - offensive tackle Blake Freeland - BYU

4th round, Pick 110 - defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore - Northwestern

5th round, Pick 138 - cornerback Darius Rush - South Carolina

5th round, Pick 158 - safety Daniel Scott - California

5th round, Pick 162 - tight end Will Mallory - Miami

5th round, Pick 176 - running back Evan Hull - Northwestern

6th round, Pick 211 - linebacker Titus Leo - Wagner

7th round, Pick 221 - cornerback Jaylon Jones - Texas A&M

7th round, Pick 236 - offensive tackle Jake Witt - Northern Michigan