How many picks do Dolphins have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of selections available for Chris Grier

A lot of what the Miami Dolphins accomplished in 2023 will still live on in the memory for a very long time, even though their season fizzled eventually for a variety of reasons, most significantly because of unfortunate injuries.

The Dolphins had a winning record at the end of the regular season for the second straight year under coach Mike McDaniel.

After finishing with a league-high offensive yards per game, first in yards per run and second in scoring offense, the squad enjoyed its first 11-win season in 15 years.

Moreover, McDaniel joined Don Shula and Dave Wannstedt as the only coaches in Miami history to make the postseason in their first two seasons.

All those accomplishments suggest that the Dolphins, when fully healthy, might very well be a Super Bowl contender. If nothing else, they now know what their upsides and downsides are, and they can do better in almost every area next season.

The team's current priority will be selecting elite college players in the NFL draft to bolster their dominance in 2024.

How many draft picks do the Dolphins have?

The Miami Dolphins will have six selections in the NFL Draft of 2024.

The Fins own their first and second round selections but won't be able to use their third and fourth-round picks. The Tom Brady tampering offenses cost them a first-round pick last year and also resulted in the loss of their third-round pick this time.

Additionally, GM Chris Greir's team traded its fourth-round pick to acquire LB Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos in 2022. The Dolphins' remaining selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, which gets underway in Detroit on Apr. 26, are listed below.

1st round - 21st overall pick

2nd round - 55th overall pick

5th round - 157th overall pick

6th round - 186th overall pick (via the Chicago Bears)

6th round - 200th overall pick

7th round - 239th overall pick

Who did the Dolphins pick in 2023?

The Miami Dolphins were only able to select four players in the 2023 draft due to a league penalty, transactions involving Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs, Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos, Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams and Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers.

Let's see who the Dolphins selected in the 2023 draft using their picks:

2nd round, Pick 51 - cornerback Cam Smith - South Carolina

3rd round, Pick 84 - running back Devon Achane - Texas A&M

6th round, Pick 197 - tight end Elijah Higgins - Stanford

7th round, Pick 238 - offensive tackle Ryan Hayes - Michigan