How many picks do Eagles have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of selections available for Howie Roseman

The Philadelphia Eagles got out to a strong start in 2023, earning seven wins in their first eight outings before beating the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs to go 10-1 overall.

It looked like Philly would secure the top seed and reach the Super Bowl for the second time in as many years, but everything fell apart. The Eagles seemingly lost their motivation and rhythm after humiliating back-to-back losses to the Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.

They ended the regular season with only one victory in their last six games. They also fell short against a 9-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers team in the opening round of the playoffs.

After coming close in the 2022 season, there are a lot of doubts about the Eagles team and if they are potent enough to secure a Super Bowl.

Eagles fans are prepared to move past their disappointment from the previous campaign.

Howie Roseman is one of the league's most dependable general managers despite the fact that 2023 didn't go as expected; if anybody can turn the team around, it's him.

Fortunately, the Eagles will be able to add new players to their squad in the NFL Draft; so, how many picks will the team be able to acquire in April?

How many draft picks do the Eagles have?

The Philadelphia Eagles have focused on choosing players who can cover gaps in their roster for the upcoming season, even though the NFL draft is still two months away.

Following a defeat to the Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs in January, Philadelphia have been allocated the No. 22 overall pick in first round of the 2024 NFL draft. The Eagles haven't had that draft pick since choosing left tackle Andre Dillard in 2019.

Overall, the Eagles should have nine draft selections in 2024. That includes a projected four compensatory choices for losing free agents like T.J. Edwards, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Javon Hargrave ahead of the 2023 season.

The full list of draft picks the Eagles are anticipated to have in 2024 is provided below:

1st round - 22nd overall pick

2nd round - 50th overall pick (from the New Orleans Saints)

2nd round - 53rd overall pick

3rd round - 97th overall pick (compensatory pick)*

5th round - 159th overall pick (from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

5th round - 169th overall pick (compensatory pick)*

5th round - 170th overall pick (compensatory pick)*

5th round - 177th overall pick (compensatory pick)*

6th round - 188th overall pick (Atlanta Falcons)

It's pertinent to note that not all positions with compensatory picks are assured. The placements are approximations and could change.

Who did the Eagles pick in 2023?

The Eagles owned six spots when the draft began in 2023. However, Howie Roseman completed seven trades to guarantee that they ended the draft weekend with seven picks.

Four of them came within the first 66 picks, including two first-round selections. Below is a full list of the Eagles' 2023 NFL Draft selections:

1st round, Pick 9 - defensive tackle Jalen Carter - Georgia

1st round, Pick 30 - linebacker Nolan Smith - Georgia

3rd round, Pick 65 - offensive tackle Tyler Steen - Alabama

3rd round, Pick 66 - safety Sydney Brown - Illinois

4th round, Pick 105 - cornerback Kelee Ringo - Georgia

6th round, Pick 188 - quarterback Tanner McKee - Stanford

7th round, Pick 249 - defensive tackle Moro Ojomo - Texas