How many picks do Falcons have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of picks and team needs for Atlanta

The 2024 NFL Draft is quickly approaching and all teams are preparing their draft boards as they analyze the prospects in this year's class. The draft offers the best opportunity for many teams to improve their rosters, address potential needs and build a foundation for future success.

The Atlanta Falcons currently own the eighth pick of the draft this year as they look to build off of last year's efforts. They remained in the playoff race pretty much all season long last year but barely missed out on clinching a spot. A few upgrades to key positions could help them get over the hump, and the draft can help them do that.

How many picks do the Falcons have in 2024 NFL Draft?

Falcons Mock Draft

The Atlanta Falcons currently own seven picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, including four of them in the first three rounds. This begins with the eighth overall pick in the first round, which can be extremely valuable in finding an impact player. They also have two picks in the third round and one each in all of the others, excluding round seven, where they do not have a pick.

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft simulator is a useful tool when trying to predict how the 2024 NFL Draft will play out. It takes all of the various factors into careful consideration, including team needs and prospect values, to simulate what each team will do when they are on the clock for each slot in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In a recent simulation, here is what the tool projected for the Atlanta Falcons' selections with their seven picks this year:

Round 1, Pick 8: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama Crimson Tide

Round 2, Pick 43: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa Hawkeyes

Round 3, Pick 74: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan Wolverines

Round 3, Pick 79: Maason Smith, DT, LSU Tigers

Round 4, Pick 109: Nehemiah Pritchett, CB, Auburn Tigers

Round 5, Pick 141: Fadil Diggs, EDGE, Texas A&M Aggies

Round 6, Pick 198: Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice Owls

The Mock Draft Simulator generated a solid strategy for the Atlanta Falcons, mixing their team needs with the best value remaining on the board when they were on the clock. Their first three picks are all highly-rated prospects in their positions that also fill a need.

One of the most notable outcomes of this simulation of the 2024 NFL Draft is that the Falcons have passed on selecting a quarterback. They desperately need to upgrade from their poor combination of Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke from last season. Many around the NFL think they may use their overall pick to do so, but they could also be involved in the trade market and free agency.

A developing rumor is that they could be interested in acquiring Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears. They are currently the favorites to trade for him, and if they do, they can pass on a quarterback in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and focus on filling other holes on their roster, such as another wide receiver or an edge rusher.

Falcons' team needs in 2024

Quarterback

Wide Receiver

EDGE

Cornerback

Defensive Tackle