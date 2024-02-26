How many picks do Jaguars have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of selections available for Doug Pederson

The Jacksonville Jaguars will need to address some of their issues at the 2024 NFL draft as Doug Pederson's team finished second in the AFC South with a 9-8 record. The Jaguars narrowly missed the playoffs but didn't look convincing at all during the regular season.

Nonetheless, Pederson will have the chance to rectify some of the problems in his squad in the upcoming draft.

2024 NFL draft: How many draft picks do the Jaguars have?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Jacksonville Jaguars have 10 picks at the 2024 NFL draft. They will be one of the busiest teams with their selections, beginning with the No. 17 overall pick in the first round.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Jacksonville Jaguars draft picks 2024

Here's the list of the Jaguars' potential picks in each round in the 2024 NFL draft:

Round 1, Pick 17

Round 2, Pick 48 (conditional)

Round 3, Pick 79 (conditional)

Round 3, Pick 96

Round 4, Pick 114 (conditional)

Round 4, Pick 116 (from New Orleans Saints)

Round 5, Pick 151

Round 6, Pick 194

Round 6, Pick 211 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 234

The Jaguars are slated to have their extra picks in the sixth and seventh rounds of the 2024 NFL draft. However, the conditional picks for Jacksonville depend on its situation with Calvin Ridley. The conditions of the wideout's potential trade make any pick from Rounds 2, 3, and 4 uncertain.

If Ridley signs an extension with the Jaguars, their second-round pick would go to the Atlanta Falcons.

Who did the Jaguars pick in 2023?

The Jacksonville Jaguars made 13 picks in total in the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 1, Pick 27 (From Buffalo Bills) - Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

Round 2, Pick 61 (From Chicago Bears via San Francisco 49ers via Carolina Panthers) - Brenton Strange, TE, Penn State

Round 3, Pick 88 - Tank Bigsby, RB, Auburn

Round 4, Pick 121 (From Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida

Round 4, Pick 130 (From Buffalo Bills) - Tyler Lacy, EDGE, Oklahoma State

Round 5, Pick 136 (From Chicago Bears) - Yasir Abdullah, EDGE, Louisville

Round 5, Pick 160 (From New York Giants) - Antonio Johnson, CB, Texas A&M

Round 6, Pick 185 (From New York Jets) - Parker Washington, WR, Penn State

Round 6, Pick 202 - Christian Braswell, CB, Rutgers

Round 6, Pick 208 (From Philadelphia Eagles) - Erick Hallett II, S, Pittsburgh

Round 7, Pick 226 (From Carolina Panthers) - Cooper Hodges, OT, Appalachian State

Round 7, Pick 227 (From New Orleans Saints) - Raymond Vohasek, DT, North Carolina

Round 7, Pick 240 (from Baltimore Ravens via New York Giants) - Derek Parish, EDGE, Houston