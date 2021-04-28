Patriots' draft picks: How many picks do the Patriots have?

The New England Patriots will enter the 2021 NFL Draft with plenty of opportunities to improve their roster after missing the postseason for the first time since 2008.

Starting with the 15th pick in the first round, New England owns 10 selections across seven rounds.

Here are the Patriots' picks in the 2021 NFL Draft:

When does New England pick in the 2021 draft?

Round 1, Pick No. 15

Round 2, Pick No. 46

Round 3, Pick No. 96

Round 4, Pick No. 120

Round 4, Pick No. 122

Round 4, Pick No. 139

Round 5, Pick No. 177

Round 6, Pick No. 188

Round 6, Pick No. 197

Round 7, Pick No. 242

New England's draft needs

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton evades a tackler against the New York Jets on Jan. 3, 2021.

Quarterback: The New England Patriots are still looking for a replacement at quarterback for Tom Brady. They re-signed Cam Newton to a one-year deal worth about $14 million in March, signaling that they view him more as a short-term fix than a long-term solution.

Newton passed for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 65.8 percent of his passes during his first year with the Patriots in 2020. He added 592 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Wide receiver: The Patriots added needed depth at the receiver by acquiring Nelson Agholor -- 48 catches, 896 yards and eight touchdowns in 2020 -- and Kendrick Bourne -- 49 catches, 667 yards and two touchdowns in 2020 -- but they still lack a true No. 1 at the position.

The retirement of Julian Edelman, a 11-year veteran wide receiver for the Patriots, inflates the need for them to add another pass catcher.

Julian Edelman looks on after a game against the Denver Broncos on Oct. 18, 2020.

Linebacker: New England improved the linebacker position by acquiring Matt Judon and bringing back Kyle Van Noy in addition to the return of Dont'a Hightower. Still, playing in a 3-4 defense, the Patriots have room to add depth at the position.

New England mock draft 2021

Round 1, Pick No. 15: Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Round 2, Pick No. 46: Purdue WR Rondale Moore

Round 3, Pick No. 96: Michigan LB Cameron McGrone

Round 4, Pick No. 120: UAB edge Jordan Smith

Round 4, Pick No. 122: Grambling OL David Moore

Round 4, Pick No. 139: Central Arkansas CB Robert Rochell

Round 5, Pick No. 177: BYU WR Dax Milne

Round 6, Pick No. 188: USC CB Olaijah Griffin

Round 6, Pick No. 197: Louisiana RB Elijah Mitchell

Round 7, Pick No. 242: Missouri S Tyree Gillespie