How many picks do Packers have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of selections available for Brian Gutekunst

The Green Bay Packers were hopeful that Jordan Love would establish himself as their next franchise quarterback going into the 2023 season after trading four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets during the offseason.

The team made an effort to surround Love with the league's youngest collection of skilled players in the hope that they would gel at some point in the season, and that's precisely what took place.

The second half of the season saw the Packers' offensive crop play at a very high level, which helped them qualify for the postseason. Even though they eventually fell short against the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, it's clear that they have a strong enough foundation to build from in 2024.

In April, during the NFL draft, the Packers have a chance to improve their overall roster further. They are well-known for building their roster exclusively through the draft, depending on young players to stay fit and contend for titles.

Let's take a look at the number of draft picks the Packers have in 2024:

How many draft picks do the Packers have?

In Jordan Love's first season as the starting quarterback, the Green Bay Packers made it to the Divisional Round and have plenty of draft assets to keep going forward. Let's examine the Packers' 2024 draft positions in more detail.

It's expected that the Green Bay team will make 11 picks in the NFL Draft this year. The Packers acquired two additional draft picks in exchange for Aaron Rodgers leaving for the Jets and Rasul Douglas going to the Buffalo Bills, apart from their original six picks.

GM Brian Gutekunst's team will also receive three compensatory selections. These are their selections for every round:

1st round - 25th overall pick

2nd round - 41st overall pick (via the Jets)

2nd round - 58th overall pick

3rd round - 88th overall pick

3rd round - 91st overall pick (via the Bills)

4th round - 126th overall pick

5th round - 166th overall pick (compensatory pick)*

6th round - 203rd overall pick

6th round - 215th overall pick (compensatory pick)*

7th round - 243rd overall pick

7th round - 250th overall pick (compensatory pick)*

Keep in mind that not every compensatory pick position is guaranteed. The placements are projected and are subject to change.

Who did the Packers pick in 2023?

The Green Bay Packers made 13 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft, adding players like Luke Musgrave and Lukas Van Ness to assist starting quarterback Jordan Love usher in a new era.

Below is the list of all the Packers' selections in the most recent draft:

1st round, Pick 13 - defensive end Lukas Van Ness - Iowa

2nd round, Pick 42: tight end Luke Musgrave - Oregon State

2nd round, Pick 50: wide receiver Jayden Reed - Michigan State

3rd round, Pick 78: tight end Tucker Kraft - South Dakota State

4th round, Pick 116: defensive lineman Colby Wooden - Auburn

5th round, Pick 149: quarterback Sean Clifford - Penn State

5th round, Pick 159: wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks - Virginia

6th round, Pick 179: defensive lineman Karl Brooks - Bowling Green

6th round, Pick 207: kicker Anders Carlson - Auburn

7th round, Pick 232: cornerback Carrington Valentine - Kentucky

7th round, Pick 235: running back Lew Nichols III - Central Michigan

7th round, Pick 242: safety Anthony Johnson Jr. - Iowa State

7th round, Pick 256: wide receiver Grant DuBose - Charlotte