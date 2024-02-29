How many picks do Panthers have in the 2024 NFL draft? Full list of picks and team needs for Carolina

The Carolina Panthers dealt with the Chicago Bears to acquire Bryce Young with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, marking a substantial leap in the draft. By doing that, they were forced to forfeit their first-round pick in 2024, which has since emerged as the top pick after the Panthers' NFL-worst two-win year.

Young will be hoping that Dave Canales, the team's new offense-oriented coach, can help him turn things right after a difficult debut campaign marked by a lackluster backing group.

The Panthers' lack of a first-round pick in 2024 gives them one of the smallest draft capitals in the whole league. Despite their low resources, they can still select players that may help toward Young's progression and have an influence in their first year.

How many picks do the Panthers have in the NFL draft of 2024? Let's get to it.

How many draft picks do the Panthers have?

Since they moved up and selected Bryce Young with their first-round pick from last year's trade with the Chicago Bears, the Carolina Panthers are one of just two teams that won't select a player in the first round of this year's draft.

The Panthers need to strengthen their roster, but they will only have six picks available to them in this year's draft.

The Panthers' full 2024 NFL draft selections are listed below:

2nd round - 33rd overall pick

3rd round - 65th overall pick

4th round - 102nd overall pick

5th round - 141st overall pick (from the Tennessee Titans)

5th round - 165th overall pick (from the San Francisco 49ers)

6th round - 180th overall pick (from the Arizona Cardinals)

Who did the Panthers select in 2023?

The Carolina Panthers were limited to five picks in the 2023 NFL draft because of their agreement with the Chicago Bears for the first pick. The Panthers had to give up their first-round pick and a further 61st pick in 2023 to the Bears, along with a first-round pick in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and wide receiver DJ Moore in order to choose Bryce Young.

The following is a list of the players the Panthers selected in the 2023 NFL Draft:

1st round, Pick 1 - quarterback Bryce Young - Alabama

2nd round, Pick 39 - wide receiver Jonathan Mingo - Ole Miss

3rd round, Pick 80 - linebacker DJ Johnson - Oregon

4th round, Pick 114 - guard Chandler Zavala - NC State

5th round, Pick 145 - safety Jammie Robinson - Florida State