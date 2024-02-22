How many picks do Patriots have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of picks and team needs for New England

The New England Patriots will enter a new era as the 2024 NFL Draft approaches. Bill Belichick, their head coach for 24 seasons, is no longer with the team. Taking his place is Jerod Mayo, a defensive-minded mentor who once played for Belichick.

The six-time Super Bowl winner’s departure means New England’s general manager position is also vacant. Belichick was head coach and GM during his tenure, giving him complete control in building the team and directing their strategy.

Patriots fans haven’t had much to cheer about, especially with the team experiencing their worst record under Belichick (4-13) last season. Without Belichick, Mayo and team owner Robert Kraft will foster collaboration in developing their strategy for the 2024 NFL Draft.

It could be the class that can turn their fortunes around if they play their cards right. After all, worst-to-first stories aren’t new in the NFL, and the Patriots could be the subsequent case study.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

How many picks do Patriots have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Sportskeeda’s Mock Draft Simulator states that the Patriots will have seven selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Barring any trades, they will have one pick per round. Despite trading their seventh-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders as part of the Justin Herron trade, they got one back from the Chicago Bears courtesy of the N’Keal Harry transaction.

As it stands, the Patriots have the following selections:

Round 1, Pick 3

Round 2, Pick 34

Round 3, Pick 68

Round 4, Pick 104

Round 5, Pick 136

Round 6, Pick 182

Round 7, Pick 229

Sportskeeda’s Mock Draft Simulator helped determine which prospects the Patriots might select. Therefore, here’s how a seven-round simulation for their 2024 NFL Draft board might happen:

Round 1, Pick 3: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Round 2, Pick 34: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon

Round 3, Pick 68: Josh Newton, CB, TCU

Round 4, Pick 104: Javon Foster, OT, Missouri

Round 5, Pick 136: Christian Jones, OT, Texas

Round 6, Pick 182: Ainias Smith, WR, Texas A&M

Round 6, Pick 190: Brenden Rice, WR, USC

Round 7, Pick 229: Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, Minnesota

New England Patriots seven-round mock for the 2024 NFL Draft

It’s a solid mock draft based on the team’s needs, especially on offense, and they got an additional pick from their original slate via a trade.

Surprisingly, Williams, regarded as the number one pick by most mock drafts, fell to the Patriots at number three. They give him targets like Franklin, Smith, and Rice to conduct Alex Van Pelt’s scheme. Foster, Jones, and Spann-Ford can fortify their offensive line.

Patriots team needs in 2024

The Patriots must overhaul their offense using the 2024 NFL Draft, especially after averaging 13.9 points per game, tied for the worst rate last season. Hence, they should draft a quarterback who can give Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe a fight. Adding wide receivers can upgrade their talent level at the position.

Likewise, they must protect their quarterback by getting additional offensive tackles and a blocking tight end. Drafting an edge rusher will be a big help to an impressive defensive unit that finished fourth in rushing yards allowed (93.2) last season.