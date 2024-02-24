How many picks do Rams have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of selections available for Les Snead

The 2024 NFL draft could prove to be an important one for the Los Angeles Rams depending on their ambitions. General manager Les Snead will need to get things right if he wants the team to challenge for another Super Bowl with a blend of experience and youth.

The Rams finished second on the NFC West table in the 2023 regular season with a 10-7 record. Although Los Angeles qualified for the playoffs on the back of four straight wins, Sean McVay's team was eliminated from the postseason by the Detroit Lions in the wild-card round.

However, with a solid chance of re-building their team in the upcoming draft, the Rams will be hopeful of success in the future.

2024 NFL draft: How many draft picks do the Rams have?

The Los Angeles Rams will have 11 picks to make at the 2024 NFL draft. Notably, they will have the No. 19 pick in the first round.

The Rams will also have one pick each in the second and third rounds. They will also have three picks in the fifth round and five picks in the sixth round.

NFL draft 2024: Los Angeles Rams draft picks 2024

The Rams will get a fifth-round pick at the 2024 NFL draft via the Pittsburgh Steelers for their trade involving offensive lineman Kevin Dotson. They will also get a sixth-round pick from the Denver Broncos for a deal involving linebacker Kenny Young from 2021.

Moreover, Los Angeles will get five compensatory picks at the 2024 NFL draft, including one for Raheem Morris, who left his role as the Rams' defensive coordinator to take up the head coaching job with the Atlanta Falcons.

Who did the Rams pick in 2023?

Here's a look at the 14 picks made by the Rams in the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 2, Pick 36 - Steve Avila, G, TCU

Round 3, Pick 77 (from Miami Dolphins) - Byron Young, EDGE, Tennessee

Round 3, Pick 89 - Kobie Turner, DT, Wake Forest

Round 4, Pick 128 - Stetson Bennett, QB, Georgia

Round 5, Pick 161 (from Houston Texans) - Nick Hampton, EDGE, Appalachian State

Round 5, Pick 174 (from Las Vegas Raiders via Houston Texans) - Warren McClendon, OT, Georgia

Round 5, Pick 175 (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers) - Davis Allen, TE, Clemson

Round 5, Pick 177 - Puka Nacua, WR, BYU

Round 6, Pick 182 - Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU

Round 6, Pick 189 (from Green Bay Packers) - Ochaun Mathis, EDGE, Nebraska

Round 7, Pick 215 (from Washington Commanders via Buffalo Bills) - Zach Evans, RB, Ole Miss

Round 7, Pick 223 - Ethan Evans, P, Wingate

Round 7, Pick 234 (from Pittsburgh Steelers) - Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State

Round 7, Pick 259 (from Houston Texans) - Desjuan Johnson, EDGE, Toledo