How many picks do Seahawks have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of selections available for John Schneider

The 2024 NFL draft will be important for the Seattle Seahawks, who recently appointed Mike MacDonald as their new head coach.

The Seattle Seahawks finished third in the NFC West with a 9-8 record in 2023 and did not make the playoffs. It was also Pete Carroll's final season as head coach, and he has now taken on the job of team advisor.

General manager John Schneider will now turn his focus on the upcoming 2024 NFL draft to rebuild the Seahawks. Schneider took over the role as the Seahawks' general manager in 2010 and oversaw the franchise's Super Bowl success in 2014.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 NFL draft: How many draft picks do the Seahawks have?

The Seattle Seahawks have seven picks in the 2024 NFL draft. They will have the No. 16 overall pick in the first round.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

However, Seattle does not have a second-round pick. However, this might change both before and during the draft based on the Seahawks' trading picks.

The Seahawks will have two third-round picks and one pick each in Rounds 4, 5, 6 and 7.

Seattle Seahawks draft picks 2024

Here's a look at the picks in each round for the Seattle Seahawks in the upcoming draft:

First round, pick No. 16.

Third round, pick No. 78.

Third round, pick No. 81.

Fourth round, pick No. 119.

Fifth round, pick No.151

Sixth round, pick No. 194.

Seventh round, pick No.233

Who did the Seahawks pick in 2023?

Here's a look at all the Seattle Seahawks picks from the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 1 | Pick 5: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Round 1: Pick 20: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Round 2: Pick 37 (from Denver Broncos): Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

Round 2: Pick 52: Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

Round 4, Pick 108 (via Denver Broncos): Anthony Bradford, OL, LSU

Round 4, Pick 123: Cameron Young, DL, Mississippi State

Round 5, Pick 151 (from Pittsburgh Steelers): Mike Morris, EDGE, Michigan

Round 5, Pick 154: Olusegun Oluwatimi, C, Michigan

Round 6, Pick 198: Jerrick Reed II, S, New Mexico

Round 7, Pick 237: Kenny McIntosh, RB, Georgia