How many picks do Steelers have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of picks and team needs for Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers are at a crossroads coming into the 2024 NFL Draft. Looking on the bright side, Mike Tomlin continues to dodge a losing season with the Steelers as they’ve entered the playoffs for the third time in the last four seasons.

However, they haven’t won a postseason game since 2016 and lost their last three playoff matches by double digits. Their 31-17 Wild Card Round loss to the Buffalo Bills highlights their distance from the league’s best teams.

They can narrow the gap by making good with their selections in the 2024 NFL Draft. Balancing their choices between the best player available and their most glaring positional needs can help the Steelers revive their status as legitimate title contenders.

How many picks do Steelers have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

According to Sportskeeda’s Mock Draft Simulator, the Steelers will have seven selections in the 2024 draft. Barring any trades, here’s how their picks will unfold:

The Steelers got consecutive picks in the fourth round due to the trade that brought guard Kevin Dotson to the Los Angeles Rams. They received the Rams’ 2024 fourth-round pick and their 2025 fifth-rounder for Dotson, the Steelers’ 2024 fifth-rounder, and their 2025 sixth-rounder.

Meanwhile, here’s who the Mock Draft Simulator predicted would become Steelers players after the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 20: J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan Wolverines

Round 2, Pick 51: Calen Bullock, S, USC Trojans

Round 3, Pick 84: Matt Goncalves, OT, Pittsburgh Panthers

Round 4, Pick 120: Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Round 4, Pick 121: Devaughn Vele, WR, Utah Utes

Round 6, Pick 197: Eli Cox, OC, Kentucky Wildcats

Round 7, Pick 238: Jerrin Thompson, S, Texas

Pittsburgh Steelers mock results - 2024 NFL Draft

The Steelers could get McCarthy, the National Championship winner who completed over 72 percent of his throws during his final season at Michigan. Likewise, he gets another target in Vele, who will line up with George Pickens and Diontae Johnson.

Pittsburgh deepens their offensive line rotation by drafting Goncalves and Cox. Finally, the Steelers upgraded their defensive secondary by selecting Bullock, Carson, and Thomspon during the 2024 NFL Draft.

Steelers team needs in 2024

Drafting a quarterback is necessary, mainly if they don’t see Kenny Pickett as their play-caller for the future. Mason Rudolph is their second option after letting go of Mitchell Trubisky.

Likewise, they must address their inconsistencies in the offensive line, especially at tackle and center, to unleash Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

The Steelers must also find quality defensive backs in the 2024 NFL Draft after surrendering 227.1 passing yards per game, 17th in the league. While they have a stellar pass rusher in T.J. Watt, they are susceptible to big plays when the opposing offensive line picks him up. They already found a gem in Joey Porter Jr., but they need more talent in the secondary.

Finally, they could use more depth at wide receiver after George Pickens, Diontae Johnson, and Allen Robinson II. Giving their quarterback more targets can make their offense less predictable.