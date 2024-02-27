How many picks do Texans have in the 2024 NFL draft? Full list of selections available for Nick Caserio

The Houston Texans will want to make key additions to their much-improved team in the 2024 NFL draft.

The Texans had a disastrous 2022 season when they went 3-13-1 in the regular season. However, in 2023, they bounced back strongly, winning the AFC South with a 10-7 record.

The C.J. Stroud-led Texans also crushed the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round. However, their playoff run ended in the divisional round following a defeat against the Baltimore Ravens.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio has won six Super Bowls as an executive with the New England Patriots. He will be eager to make further improvements to his team in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.

2024 NFL draft: How many draft picks do the Texans have?

The Houston Texans are slated to have eight picks in the 2024 NFL draft. They will have the No. 23 overall pick in the first round via the Cleveland Browns.

Houston Texans draft picks 2024

Here's a look at the Texans' potential picks in each round in the 2024 NFL draft:

Round 1 - No. 23 (from Cleveland)

Round 2 - No. 59

Round 3 - No. 86 (from Philadelphia)

Round 4 - No. 123 (from Cleveland)

Round 4 - No. 127

Round 7 - No. 235 (from New Orleans)

Round 7 - No. 244

Round 7 - No. 246 (from Kansas City)

Who did the Texans pick in 2023?

Here's a look at all the players the Houston Texans picked in the 2023 NFL draft:

Round 1, Pick 2 - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Round 1. Pick 3 (from Arizona Cardinals) - Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

Round 2, Pick 62 (From Philadelphia Eagles) - Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State

Round 3, Pick 69 (From Los Angeles Rams) - Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston

Round 4, Pick 109 (from Las Vegas Raiders) - Dylan Horton, EDGE, TCU

Round 5, Pick 167 (from Los Angeles Rams) - Henry To’oTo’o, LB, Alabama

Round 6, Pick 201 (from Minnesota Vikings) - Jarrett Patterson, C, Notre Dame

Round 6, Pick 205 (from Buffalo Bills) - Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

Round 7, Pick 248 (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Brandon Hill, S, Pittsburgh