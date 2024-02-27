How many picks do Texans have in the 2024 NFL draft? Full list of selections available for Nick Caserio

The Houston Texans will want to make key additions to their much-improved team in the 2024 NFL draft.
The Texans had a disastrous 2022 season when they went 3-13-1 in the regular season. However, in 2023, they bounced back strongly, winning the AFC South with a 10-7 record.
The C.J. Stroud-led Texans also crushed the Cleveland Browns in the wild-card round. However, their playoff run ended in the divisional round following a defeat against the Baltimore Ravens.
Texans general manager Nick Caserio has won six Super Bowls as an executive with the New England Patriots. He will be eager to make further improvements to his team in the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.
2024 NFL draft: How many draft picks do the Texans have?
The Houston Texans are slated to have eight picks in the 2024 NFL draft. They will have the No. 23 overall pick in the first round via the Cleveland Browns.
Houston Texans draft picks 2024
Here's a look at the Texans' potential picks in each round in the 2024 NFL draft:
- Round 1 - No. 23 (from Cleveland)
- Round 2 - No. 59
- Round 3 - No. 86 (from Philadelphia)
- Round 4 - No. 123 (from Cleveland)
- Round 4 - No. 127
- Round 7 - No. 235 (from New Orleans)
- Round 7 - No. 244
- Round 7 - No. 246 (from Kansas City)
Who did the Texans pick in 2023?
Here's a look at all the players the Houston Texans picked in the 2023 NFL draft:
- Round 1, Pick 2 - C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
- Round 1. Pick 3 (from Arizona Cardinals) - Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama
- Round 2, Pick 62 (From Philadelphia Eagles) - Juice Scruggs, C, Penn State
- Round 3, Pick 69 (From Los Angeles Rams) - Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston
- Round 4, Pick 109 (from Las Vegas Raiders) - Dylan Horton, EDGE, TCU
- Round 5, Pick 167 (from Los Angeles Rams) - Henry To’oTo’o, LB, Alabama
- Round 6, Pick 201 (from Minnesota Vikings) - Jarrett Patterson, C, Notre Dame
- Round 6, Pick 205 (from Buffalo Bills) - Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State
- Round 7, Pick 248 (from Philadelphia Eagles) - Brandon Hill, S, Pittsburgh