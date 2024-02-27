How many picks do Titans have in the 2024 NFL Draft? Full list of selections available for Ran Carthon

Ryan Tannehill was the Tennessee Titans' starting quarterback as the 2023 season began, but things didn't turn out the way they had intended. Seven games into the season, Will Levis—who the team selected in the second round of the last draft—took over at center.

While injuries again restricted Levis' participation in 2023, he had ups and downs during the season and only displayed glimpses of his potential as Tennessee's franchise quarterback in his debut year.

He threw for four touchdowns and put on a show with several throws worthy of a superstar in his debut game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Despite having a dismal 6-11 record at the end of the 2023 season, Titans supporters will be hoping that Levis can collaborate successfully with new head coach Brian Callahan in 2024 and beyond.

If the Titans want to be a competitive team again, they have a lot of issues to resolve. General manager Ran Carthon will have a difficult time rebuilding the team after several important personnel have left, but he needs to make rebuilding a top priority, beginning with this year's NFL draft.

The Titans have the potential to become one of the league's most formidable teams very soon if they can acquire the players needed to make significant improvements to their roster this season.

How many draft picks do the Titans have?

With no projected compensatory picks, the Tennessee Titans will have seven draft picks in 2024. The first pick will be in the seventh overall position; they will also have a second pick in the 38th overall spot; they will not have a third-round pick in 2024.

The Titans have not had many successful first-round selections in previous years, with catastrophic choices like Isaiah Wilson and Caleb Farley; however, they will be hoping that run changes this year.

Below are all the draft picks the Titans are afforded in the 2024 NFL draft:

1st round - 7th overall pick

2nd round - 38th overall pick

4th round - 106th overall pick

5th round - 144th overall pick (from the Minnesota Vikings)

6th round - 183rd overall pick

7th round - 218th overall pick (from the Carolina Panthers)

7th round - 229th overall pick (from the Philadelphia Eagles)

Who did the Titans pick in 2023?

Many pre-draft analyses had quarterback Will Levis slated as a first-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft; nevertheless, he was shockingly selected in the second round by the Tennessee Titans.

Below are all the players the Tennessee outfit picked with their draft capital in 2023:

1st round, Pick 11 - offensive lineman Peter Skoronski - Northwestern

2nd round, Pick 33 - quarterback Will Levis - Kentucky

3rd round, Pick 81 - running back Tyjae Spears - Tulane

5th round, Pick 147 - tight end Josh Whyle - Cincinnati

6th round, Pick 186 - offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan - Maryland

7th round, Pick 228 - wide receiver Colton Dowell - UT Martin