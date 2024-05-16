  • NFL
  • How many prime-time games do the Lions have in 2024? All about Detroit's schedule for upcoming season 

How many prime-time games do the Lions have in 2024? All about Detroit's schedule for upcoming season 

By Habib Timileyin
Modified May 16, 2024 11:00 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
How many prime-time games do the Lions have in 2024?

The Detroit Lions' schedule for 2024 has been released, along with the full NFL schedule. The Lions are now looking forward to a much-awaited season that promises plenty of prime-time matchups.

Here's a closer look at the "Under the Lights" events that the team will host at Ford Field in 2024.

How many prime-time games will the Lions play in 2024?

The Detroit Lions surprised a lot of people this past season, finishing with a 12-5 record and a strong postseason run. At the moment, the squad is among the favorites to play for the NFC in the 2024 Super Bowl.

The Lions had four prime-time games in 2023. This season, in addition to their customary Thanksgiving game and three other nationally broadcast 4:25 p.m. kickoffs, they have five prime-time games.

That means Detroit has been awarded nine nationally televised games for the upcoming season after their successful campaign last year, but only five of those games are prime-time (two Sunday Night Football, one Thursday Night Football, and two more Monday Night Football games).

The Lions and Los Angeles Rams will replay their Divisional Round playoff game from the previous season during the first week of the new NFL season on Sunday Night Football.

In January, the Lions defeated the Rams and Matthew Stafford in their opening home postseason matchup at Ford Field. The opening game next season will mark the first of the Lions’ two Sunday night games during the regular season this year, in addition to a road game against the Houston Texans in Week 10.

The Lions will play a Thursday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14 and two Monday Night Football games against the Seattle Seahawks at home in Week 4 and the San Francisco 49ers on the road in Week 17.

Here's a closer look at all the prime-time games the Detroit Lions will feature during the 2024 NFL season:

Game 1: Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams

Game week: Week 1

Date and Time: Sunday, Sept. 8 at 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Game 2: Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks

Game week: Week 4

Date and Time: Monday, Sept. 30 at 8:15 p.m.

TV: ABC

Game 3: Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans

Game week: Week 10

Date and Time: Sunday, Nov. 10 at 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Game 4: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Game week: Week 14

Date and Time: Thursday, Dec. 5 at 8:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Game 5: Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers

Game week: Week 17

Date and Time: Monday, Dec. 30 at 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ABC

Detroit Lions' Strength of Schedule explored

Based on Vegas oddsmakers' 2024 record estimates, Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis claimed that the Lions' schedule this season ranks the 12th hardest in the NFL. The squad has the third-toughest schedule in the NFC according to the measure; the two teams with a tougher schedule are the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings.

Notably, eight of the Lions' games will be against teams who advanced to the postseason last year. This includes two games versus the Green Bay Packers, who could end up being their biggest NFC North rivals this campaign.

