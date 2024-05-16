  • NFL
  • How many prime-time games do Jets have in 2024? All about New York's schedule for upcoming season

How many prime-time games do Jets have in 2024? All about New York's schedule for upcoming season

By Habib Timileyin
Modified May 16, 2024 07:12 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
How many primetime games do Jets have in 2024?

The New York Jets acquired veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers before the 2023 season officially started, which generated a lot of excitement within and outside the organization. Any doubts about the fans' pledge to the club have been dispelled following the official release of the 2024 NFL full schedule on Wednesday.

The Jets' schedule for the season gives the impression that the excitement is still intact. It's further confirmed by taking a peek at the team's home schedule during the night. Let's see how many prime-time games the Green & White will play during the 2024 NFL season.

How many primetime games will the Jets play in 2024?

The New York Jets will play games in prime time against the following teams in 2024: the Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, and San Francisco 49ers. With this, the team will play a franchise-high six 'under the lights' games for the 2024 NFL season.

The team participated in five primetime games each in 2010, 2011 and 2023. The Jets will play two road games and four home games in 2024, which is a team record as well.

The Jets' first primetime game of the season will take place on the road against the San Francisco 49ers during the first week, as was first revealed on Tuesday. Monday Night Football is the planned kickoff time for that game, meaning the Jets will debut on primetime for the second consecutive season (also against the Buffalo Bills in 2023).

The Jets will also receive a seventh standalone game when they meet the Minnesota Vikings in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Below are the five other primetime contests for the Green and White in 2024:

Game 2: New York Jets vs. New England

Game week: Week 3

Date and Time: September 19 at 8:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Game 3: New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills

Game week: Week 6

Date and Time: October 14 at 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Game 4: New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Game week: Week 7

Date and Time: October 20 at 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Game 5: New York Jets vs. Houston Texans

Game week: Week 9

Date and Time: October 31 at 8:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Game 6: New York Jets vs. Indianapolis Colts

Game week: Week 11

Date and Time: November 17 at 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

New York Jets' Strength of Schedule explored

The New York Jets are in the mix in terms of clubs with the easiest schedules in 2024. Based on Vegas oddsmakers' expected win totals, Sharp Football Analysis ranks the 2024 schedule for every NFL team from easiest to hardest, and the Jets are ranked fourth.

According to the measure, the only teams with easier schedules than the Green and White for the upcoming season are the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, and Chicago Bears.

