How many Pro Bowls has Tom Brady played in?

Tom Brady has accomplished almost everything he could in his storied NFL career. When he retires, he will go down as the greatest NFL quarterback, if not player, of all time.

In addition to winning seven Super Bowls and three NFL MVP awards, Brady has been selected to 14 Pro Bowls in his NFL career. Even though he has been selected quite frequently, his experience of the game itself is limited.

The NFL Pro Bowl is usually played a week before the Super Bowl. Brady has played in 10 Super Bowls in his career, so had to opt out of playing in the Pro Bowl game on many occasions.

Tom Brady made two separate All-Decade teams.



Two Hall of Fame careers in one?



2000s

▪️ 3x champ

▪️ 2x SB MVP

▪️ 1x MVP

▪️ 5x Pro Bowl

▪️ 2x passing TD leader



2010s

▫️ 3x champ

▫️ 2x SB MVP

▫️ 2x MVP

▫️ 9x Pro Bowl

▫️ 2x TD leader



🐐 @brgridiron — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 11, 2020

Tom Brady's former teammate Brandon Spikes told media that the future Hall of Famer isn't a fan of playing in the Pro Bowl. Here's what Tom Brady said about the Pro Bowl to the linebacker.

Why doesn't Tom Brady like playing in the NFL Pro Bowl?

2005 NFL Pro Bowl - AFC vs NFC - February 13, 2005

Spikes had a stellar season in 2012 but did not get a spot in the Pro Bowl roster. The linebacker shared a story with Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko about Tom Brady told him the aftermath of the snub. He said:

"I'd been playing off the charts. And I didn't get picked to go to the Pro Bowl. I was moping around, actually in tears, and a few guys were trying to lift me up, like, it's gonna be alright man. We've got to worry about what's in front of us."

"Then The Pharaoh himself walks up to me, I used to call Brady The Pharaoh and he hated that. Brady walks up to me and says, 'Hey B, you think I play this s--t to go to Pro Bowls? Get it together. Get your head up. We're trying to win rings. That's what it is here.' That's where I knew what kind of environment I was in, how blessed I was."

Young @TomBrady was going off at the 2002 Pro Bowl. I'm glad I got to fully enjoy the Brady era! — Trey G (@Trey_G12) May 4, 2020

No player in the NFL would pick playing in the Pro Bowl over the Super Bowl. The Pro Bowl has been lackluster for many years now due to players taking it easy to avoid injuries at all costs.

Because of his never-ending desire to win Super Bowl titles, Tom Brady has always kept individual accolades secondary, opting to focus on finding ways to make his teammates better to give his team the best chance of winning in the playoffs.