How many radio stations cover the Super Bowl 2024? Complete coverage list for Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl 2024

The NFL's yearly championship game, known as the Super Bowl, is celebrated by millions of football enthusiasts. Friends and loved ones assemble around the TV on the day of the exciting event to support their preferred team or cheer against a team they don't like.

However, not everyone has access to television coverage of the Super Bowl or even mobile streaming. Thankfully, there are a few options to listen to the Big Game live on radio if you are unable to watch it.

Over 25 million people tune in to listen to the Super Bowl via audio each year. This year's championship game will be broadcast by Westwood One for the 51st time.

The radio station has been serving as the NFL's authorized network audio coverage partner for a long time.

SiriusXM Satellite Radio is a subscription service that will also broadcast the Super Bowl. The service will provide Westwood One's coverage of the big game.

You can access live Super Bowl broadcast on a computer, tablet or smartphone with NFL Game Pass, another subscription scheme.

You may also listen to the Westwood One Radio broadcast on TuneIn Radio. The game will be aired as well in languages other than English on many networks.

Super Bowl 2024: How to watch Chiefs vs. 49ers live on TV?

In the NFL's last game of the 2023–24 season, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will square off to become the Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs, who won the Big Game against the Philadelphia Eagles last season, are vying for their third championship since starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes took over.

They won their first Super Bowl with Mahomes against the Niners in Super Bowl LIV in 2020, but they may discover that the 49ers team they face is not the same as the one they beat four years ago.

This year's Big Game, which will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, just like every Big Game in the previous 10 years.

Super Bowl LVIII kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET, while pregame coverage starts at 11:30 a.m. ET. The game will air on CBS and Nickelodeon.

The best place for streamers to watch the game is undoubtedly Paramount+. If you have a subscription, you can also watch it on streaming platforms such as SlingTV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTubeTV and FuboTV.