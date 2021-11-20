How many rookie starting QBs have won the Super Bowl?

Rookie quarterbacks are taking the NFL by storm this season. NFL fans have seen Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, and Davis Mills all make starts this year. Jones is the only one finding success and it appears he could even be on track to lead the New England Patriots to the postseason.

Getting to the Super Bowl is always the goal, and Jones is on the right track so far. Given he is a rookie, it brings up a bit of trivia. Has a rookie starting quarterback ever won a Super Bowl?

How many rookie starting QBs have won a Super Bowl?

The answer to that question is zero. And it goes further, as a rookie starting quarterback has never even played in a Super Bowl. Some fans may think Tom Brady qualifies for this, but he was in his second season when his career fully got underway and he won the Super Bowl.

Several rookie starting quarterbacks have made championship games, with Mark Sanchez and Ben Roethlisberger instantly coming to mind. But none have advanced to the Super Bowl as a true rookie.

Let's turn our attention toward the 2021 class. Jones is the only one with a legitimate shot to break this curse, if we want to call it that. He is already setting Patriots rookie records, thanks to Brady not starting as a rookie, and could make NFL history by getting New England back into the Super Bowl.

So why is it so hard for a rookie to not only win a Super Bowl, but just to get to the big game? One reason could be that most rookie quarterbacks who are playing right away have been drafted to a bad team. In general, established teams usually get to the Super Bowl after years of building to that point.

A rookie starting quarterback even getting to the postseason is difficult. Jones had the advantage of showing up on a Patriots team with an actual structure in place. The team was close to the postseason with Cam Newton as the starter last year and Bill Belichick is never going to enter full rebuilding mode.

If the curse is broken this year, Jones will be the one to make history.

