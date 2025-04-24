How many rounds are on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft? Full draft order for Day 1 

  • home icon
By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Apr 24, 2025 10:30 GMT
The 2025 NFL draft is around the corner, and more than 200 players will know their first professional NFL teams this week.

There will be one round of selections on Day 1. The rest of the draft will occur on Days 2 and 3. Round 1 of the 2025 NFL draft will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday.

For Day 1, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will announce every pick on stage from Green Bay, Wisconsin. However, on Friday and Saturday, a mixture of league executives, former players and special figures will announce the picks.

All 32 franchises will make selections in the 2025 draft. These picks could potentially alter the present and future of these organizations.

2025 NFL Draft Order: Full list of teams slated to pick on Day 1

Here's how Day 1 of the draft looks:

  1. Tennessee Titans
  2. Cleveland Browns
  3. New York Giants
  4. New England Patriots
  5. Jacksonville Jaguars
  6. Las Vegas Raiders
  7. New York Jets
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. New Orleans Saints
  10. Chicago Bears
  11. San Francisco 49ers
  12. Dallas Cowboys
  13. Miami Dolphins
  14. Indianapolis Colts
  15. Atlanta Falcons
  16. Arizona Cardinals
  17. Cincinnati Bengals
  18. Seattle Seahawks
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Denver Broncos
  21. Pittsburgh Steelers
  22. Los Angeles Chargers
  23. Green Bay Packers
  24. Minnesota Vikings
  25. Houston Texans
  26. Los Angeles Rams
  27. Baltimore Ravens
  28. Detroit Lions
  29. Washington Commanders
  30. Buffalo Bills
  31. Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Philadelphia Eagles
It's important to note that there's a chance that the order will be tinkered with on draft night via trades and pick swaps. Numerous teams are tipped to trade up or down and gather extra picks for subsequent rounds as the draft unfolds over each day.

2025 NFL mock draft simulator predicts an eventful first-round feat. Shedeur Sanders to the Dallas Cowboys

Shedeur Sanders has been a hot topic since he played his last snap for the Colorado Buffaloes. Half a dozen teams have been linked with him ahead of the draft, but Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator has an interesting landing spot.

According to the simulator, the Dallas Cowboys will trade down to the No. 13 pick and pick up Coach Prime's son. It's worth noting that Shedeur's father, Deion Sanders, played for the Cowboys in the 1990s and won a Super Bowl ring with Jerry Jones' team.

Here's a look at the rest of the simulated first-round draft selections:

