How many rounds are on Day 3 of 2025 NFL draft? Full draft order for Day 3 

Days 1 and 2 of the 2025 NFL draft have been completed. All 32 teams have selected several players to add to their existing rosters, which could potentially contribute to their success over the next couple of seasons.

There are a total of four rounds on Day 3 of the draft, giving teams a number of opportunities to fill out their rosters with decent to great prospects ahead of the 2025 season.

Here's a closer look at the draft order for Day 3 and simulated picks from Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator.

2025 NFL Draft Order: Full list of teams slated to pick on Day 3

Here's a look at the teams set to make picks on Day 3:

Round 4

103. Tennessee Titans

104. Jacksonville Jaguars

105. New York Giants

106. New England Patriots

107. Jacksonville Jaguars

108. Las Vegas Raiders

109. Chicago Bears

110. New York Jets

111. Seattle Seahawks

112. New Orleans Saints

113. San Francisco 49ers

114. Carolina Panthers

115. Arizona Cardinals

116. Miami Dolphins

117. Indianapolis Colts

118. Atlanta Falcons

119. Cincinnati Bengals

120. Tennessee Titans

121. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

122. Carolina Panthers

123. Pittsburgh Steelers

124. Green Bay Packers

125. Los Angeles Chargers

126. Cleveland Browns

127. Los Angeles Rams

128. Washington Commanders

129. Baltimore Ravens

130. Philadelphia Eagles

131. New Orleans Saints

132. Buffalo Bills

133. Kansas City Chiefs

134. Denver Broncos

135. Las Vegas Raiders

136. Baltimore Ravens

137. Seattle Seahawks

138. San Francisco 49ers

Round 5

139. Minnesota Vikings

140. Carolina Panthers

141. Tennessee Titans

142. Minnesota Vikings

143. Miami Dolphins

144. New England Patriots

145. New York Jets

146. New England Patriots

147. San Francisco 49ers

148. Chicago Bears

149. Dallas Cowboys

150. Miami Dolphins

151. Indianapolis Colts

152. Arizona Cardinals

153. Cincinnati Bengals

154. New York Giants

155. Miami Dolphins

156. Pittsburgh Steelers

157. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

158. Los Angeles Chargers

159. Green Bay Packers

160. San Francisco 49ers

161. Philadelphia Eagles

162. New York Jets

163. Carolina Panthers

164. Kansas City Chiefs

165. Philadelphia Eagles

166. Cleveland Browns

167. Tennessee Titans

168. Philadelphia Eagles

169. Buffalo Bills

170. Buffalo Bills

171. New England Patriots

172. Seattle Seahawks

173. Buffalo Bills

174. Dallas Cowboys

175. Seattle Seahawks

176. Baltimore Ravens

Round 6

177. Buffalo Bills

178. Tennessee Titans

179. Houston Texans

180. Las Vegas Raiders

181. Los Angeles Chargers

182. Detroit Lions

183. Baltimore Ravens

184. New Orleans Saints

185. Pittsburgh Steelers

186. New York Jets

187. Houston Texans

188. Tennessee Titans

189. Indianapolis Colts

190. Los Angeles Rams

191. Philadelphia Eagles

192. Cleveland Browns

193. Cincinnati Bengals

194. Jacksonville Jaguars

195. Los Angeles Rams

196. Detroit Lions

197. Denver Broncos

198. Green Bay Packers

199. Los Angeles Chargers

200. Jacksonville Jaguars

201. Los Angeles Rams

202. Los Angeles Rams

203. Baltimore Ravens

204. Dallas Cowboys

205. Washington Commanders

206. Buffalo Bills

207. New York Jets

208. Carolina Panthers

209. Los Angeles Chargers

210. Baltimore Ravens

211. Dallas Cowboys

212. Baltimore Ravens

213. Las Vegas Raiders

214. Los Angeles Chargers

215. Las Vegas Raiders

216. Houston Texans

Round 7

217. Dallas Cowboys

218. Atlanta Falcons

219. New York Giants

220. New England Patriots

221. Jacksonville Jaguars

222. Las Vegas Raiders

223. Seattle Seahawks

224. Miami Dolphins

225. Arizona Cardinals

226. Kansas City Chiefs

227. San Francisco 49ers

228. Detroit Lions

229. Pittsburgh Steelers

230. Detroit Lions

231. Miami Dolphins

232. Indianapolis Colts

233. Chicago Bears

234. Seattle Seahawks

235. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

236. Jacksonville Jaguars

237. Green Bay Packers

238. New England Patriots

239. Dallas Cowboys

240. Buffalo Bills

241. Houston Texans

242. Los Angeles Rams

243. Baltimore Ravens

244. Detroit Lions

245. Washington Commanders

246. New York Giants

247. Dallas Cowboys

248. New Orleans Saints

249. San Francisco 49ers

250. Green Bay Packers

251. Kansas City Chiefs

252. San Francisco 49ers

253. Miami Dolphins

254. New Orleans Saints

255. Houston Texans

256. Los Angeles Chargers

257. Kansas City Chiefs

Mock Draft Simulator predicts stacked Day 3 feat. Jack Sawyer to New England Patriots

Jack Sawyer was a major contributor to the Ohio State Buckeyes' recent national championship win. He might not be on the board for too long, as Sportskeeda's mock draft simulator predicts the New England Patriots will select him in Round 4.

Here's a look at the rest of the simulated draft selections:

Round 4 simulated

Round 5 simulated

Round 6 simulated

Round 7 simulated

