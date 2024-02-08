How many songs did Rihanna perform at Super Bowl 2023? Revisiting singer's epic halftime show

Rihanna's halftime show at Super Bowl LVII was much anticipated, given her level of fame and the fact that it was almost seven years since her last live performance.

The musician and businesswoman revealed that she assembled 39 iterations of the set list before deciding on the one she performed on Feb. 12, 2023. Her selections, which included songs from her entire career, were both nostalgic and flexible, befitting of a concert of such size.

Fans had expected a jaw-dropping revelry of Rihanna's many hits, and her incredible halftime show more than lived up to expectations. There were many surprises, like dance choreography by Parris Goebel, a regular partner and the shocking revelation of a baby bump, which went viral online.

However, there were also remarks that the attention was diverted from Rihanna's musical comeback to the state of her afterbirth body.

Rihanna ascended the stage wearing an all-red costume, surrounded by dancers clad in white. Overall, she sang 12 songs.

Below are all the songs Rihanna sang during the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs 2023 Super Bowl:

B**** Better Have My Money

Where Have You Been?

Only Girl in the World

We Found Love

Rude Boy

Work

Wild Thoughts

Pour It Up

All of the Lights

Run This Town

Umbrella

Diamonds

Although it was expected that Rihanna would sing her hit songs, the biggest surprise was that, despite performing duets like Work and Wild Thoughts, she did not invite any special guests.

The performance included a dazzling fireworks exhibition, a plethora of dancers and electrifying stages. Rihanna proved with her dazzling performance that she's still capable of putting on a great show despite not having released a new album in nearly eight years.

What we know about the Super Bowl LVIII halftime performance so far

Super Bowl LVIII is quickly approaching, and as we all know, the occasion is never just about the football game.

Fans from across the nation watch the football game, advertising and several well-known musical performances, and this year's artist gives fans many reasons to tune in.

Super Bowl LVIII will be held in Las Vegas, with Usher headlining the halftime show. The "My Boo" crooner previously made an appearance at Super Bowl XLV as a guest during the Black Eyed Peas performance.

Early information about the Super Bowl halftime show is scarce, as it usually is. The eight-time Grammy Award winner did, however, disclose that his presentation will be more extended than previous Big Game halftime shows.

The duration of most halftime shows is 13 minutes, while Usher's performance appears to be up to 15. He hasn't, however, disclosed the songs he will perform or the identity of any potential special guests.