How many Super Bowl rings do the LA Rams have?

The Los Angeles Rams are a historic NFL franchise that has played all over the country. That means fans all over the world will be cheering the team on as they face the Cincinnati Bengals in this year's Super Bowl.

They advanced to the big game after taking down the division rival San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Matthew Stafford has proven that he is a legitimate top quarterback in the league, and Cooper Kupp played at an MVP level. Needless to say, they are a tough team to beat.

Reaching the Super Bowl brings up questions about the team's history. So just how many Super Bowl rings do they own as a franchise?

How many Super Bowl rings have the Rams won?

The answer to that question is one. The Rams have won a single Super Bowl title since their inception in 1936 as the Cleveland Rams. The title was won in 2000 during the team's stint in St. Louis. Kurt Warner burst onto the scene as an improbable MVP, and the team took down the Tennessee Titans in a 23-16 finish that went down to the final play.

The offense was known as the "Greatest Show on Turf," and it looked like a dynasty was in place. Unfortunately, any hopes of a dynasty ended two years later when Warner and the Rams fell to a young quarterback named Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.

For The Win @ForTheWin Kurt Warner told our @anezbitt that the game he thinks about the most from his career isn't the Super Bowl that he won, but rather the Super Bowl that he lost to Tom Brady. Kurt Warner told our @anezbitt that the game he thinks about the most from his career isn't the Super Bowl that he won, but rather the Super Bowl that he lost to Tom Brady. https://t.co/y9CIlAV9Fc

Those two games marked the two Super Bowls reached while playing in St. Louis.

This year will mark the team's third appearance while playing in Los Angeles. Fans know the team lost back in the 2018 season, again to Brady and the Patriots, in a defensive battle that ended with a 13-3 score.

Before that we have to go back to the 1979 season when the team fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Super Bowl.

In general, the franchise has three overall championships. That includes the one Super Bowl won in St. Louis, and they also won two NFL championships in 1945 and 1951, respectively.

This year's matchup is fascinating because the Rams have one Super Bowl win to their name and the Bengals have zero. So even with all the history between the two franchises, championships have been hard to come by.

Fans in Los Angeles have enjoyed plenty of success in recent years. Adding Stafford seemed to mark a new era, and winning a Super Bowl this year could, in fact, establish a bit of a dynasty in Southern California.

