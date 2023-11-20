How many Super Bowl wins does Joe Flacco have? Former Ravens QB's playoff record explored

Joe Flacco has a new home. On Sunday, Adam Schefter and Field Yates revealed that the former leader of the Baltimore Ravens had signed with the divisional rival Cleveland Browns.

The Browns have lost Deshaun Watson for the season to a shoulder injury. While nominally Joe Flacco is designated as a practice player, he's expected to be promoted to the active roster to provide depth under center.

Flacco also brings to the Browns much-needed winning experience. With the Ravens, whom he helmed for 11 seasons, he won Super Bowl XLVII in 2012-13 against the San Francisco 49ers and was named the MVP.

That Super Bowl is one of the more historic of the 2010s, as it featured the first pair of brothers coaching against each other - the Ravens' John Harbaugh vs the 49ers' Jim Harbaugh.

After forcing a punt on the 49ers' opening drive, the Ravens struck first via an Anquan Boldin 13-yard touchdown pass from Flacco. The 49ers' second drive resulted in a mere field goal by David Akers.

In the second quarter, Flacco threw two more touchdowns - one each to Dennis Pitta and Jacoby Jones - extending Baltimore's lead, to which San Francisco could muster only another Akers field goal in response.

The second half began with Jones returning the kickoff for another touchdown and a 28-6 Ravens lead before chaos ensued.

A power outage inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome caused play to be suspended for 34 minutes. Once the lights returned, the 49ers began a comeback, courtesy of touchdowns by Michael Crabtree and Frank Gore and another field goal by Akers.

The fourth quarter would be the most memorable period. After a Justin Tucker field goal, Colin Kaepernick rushed for a touchdown, cutting the deficit to 29-31. However, his two-point attempt failed, and Tucker hit another field goal.

Undeterred, the 49ers made one last drive, reaching their opponents' seven-yard line but failed to score on all their downs and lost possession.

However, they still had a glimmer of hope: the Ravens were backed up in their own territory but could not attempt to kneel their way out of victory without risking a safety, meaning they had to advance the ball.

They failed to do so in three downs, seemingly meaning a punt. However, John Harbaugh had an idea. On calling his last timeout, he told Sam Koch to hold onto the ball for as long as possible.

It worked. After Koch deliberately allowed a safety, the 49ers were left with only four seconds to return the ensuing free-kick for a touchdown. Unfortunately, Ted Ginn Jr. traversed only 31 yards before he was tackled, ending the game.

How many playoff wins does Joe Flacco have?

Super Bowl XLVII marked the ninth and penultimate win of Joe Flacco's career - one that dates back to 2008.

When he was first drafted, the Baltimore Ravens had not had even a semblance of stability at quarterback - even during their very successful early existence that had resulted in a Super Bowl title.

However, they immediately found a new wave of success in his first season, going all the way to the AFC Championship Game, where they lost 23-14 to Ben Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers, who would win Super Bowl XLIII.

For the next three seasons, Joe Flacco and the Ravens settled into a pattern - they would win their first playoff game, lose the next (Wild Card>Divisional Round in 2009 and 2010, Divisional Round>AFC Championship Game in 2011). By 2012, he had five playoff wins but had no rings to show for it.

Then, of course, 2012 happened. Baltimore won the AFC North at 10-6, but it meant playing in the Wild Card Round. Obviously, they won four games.

Joe Flacco's tenth and last playoff win came in 2014-15. After a season's absence, the Ravens returned as a wild card and upset the Steelers, only to lose at the New England Patriots.

In 2018, Joe Flacco injured his hip and was succeeded as starter by Lamar Jackson.