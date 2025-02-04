How many Super Bowls have ended in blowout wins over the years?

With just five days until the highly anticipated matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Superdome, the excitement around Super Bowl LIX is at an all-time high.

Given the strength of both teams, many think this game will be tightly contested, but the record shows that Super Bowl blowouts are not unusual.

In the Super Bowl era, 34 of 58 NFL championship games have ended in double-digit point gaps, indicating that the game has had a fair amount of crushing wins over the years.

The San Francisco 49ers' 55-10 thumping of the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV is the most lopsided victory in Big Game history. The Niners secured their second straight title by winning that game by an incredible 45-point margin.

The Super Bowl games that have finished in double-digit point deficits this century will be examined in this article.

Blowout victories in the Super Bowl since 2000

Since 2000, there have been 10 Super Bowls in which one team won by double digits. Below is a list of all the games.

#1, Super Bowl XXXV (2001): 27-point gap

The Baltimore Ravens tied for the seventh-largest Super Bowl win margin in Super Bowl XXXV after defeating the New York Giants 34–7.

Ray Lewis became just the second linebacker in history to win the Super Bowl MVP Award in that game as well.

#2, Super Bowl XXXVII (2003): 27-point gap

With a 48–21 win over the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tied for the seventh-biggest Super Bowl win margin. Additionally, it was Tampa Bay's first Super Bowl victory.

Bucs’ Dexter Jackson became just the second safety in history to win Super Bowl MVP after recording two interceptions and returning them for 34 yards.

#3, Super Bowl XL (2006): 11-point gap

The Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers faced off at Ford Field in Super Bowl XL. The Steelers emerged 21–10 winners to clinch their fifth Super Bowl.

That victory made that Steelers team the first No. 6 seed in NFL postseason history to win a Super Bowl.

#4, Super Bowl XLI (2007): 12-point gap

The Indianapolis Colts defeated the Chicago Bears 29–17 at Dolphin Stadium in Super Bowl XLI, becoming the first and only AFC South division Super Bowl champion to date.

The MVP of the game was quarterback Peyton Manning, who completed 25 passes for 247 yards, a touchdown and one interception.

#5, Super Bowl XLIV (2010): 14-point gap

Despite being the underdog heading into Super Bowl XLIV, the New Orleans Saints shocked everyone by defeating the Indianapolis Colts 31–17 to win their first Super Bowl.

Quarterback Drew Brees was voted the Super Bowl MVP that year after completing 32 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

#6, Super Bowl XLVIII (2014): 35-point gap

Despite entering the game as the underdog in Super Bowl XLVIII, the Seattle Seahawks triumphed handily, setting a record for the biggest margin of win for an underdog.

In addition, Seattle's 43–8 victory marks the third-biggest point margin (35) in Super Bowl history.

#7, Super Bowl 50 (2016): 14-point gap

The NFL broke the custom of using Roman numerals to name each Super Bowl game in 2016 because that was the 50th contest in the Super Bowl era.

Peyton Manning's career came to an end in Super Bowl 50. However, the legendary quarterback made it a memorable one, leading the Denver Broncos to a 24–10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

#8 - Super Bowl LVIII (2018): 10-point gap

The New England Patriots became just the second club in league history to win six titles after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 13–3 in Super Bowl LVIII.

Due to the dominance of both teams' defenses, Super Bowl LVIII is the lowest-scoring Big Game in NFL history, despite the final score being a double-digit point differential. The Patriots didn't score the game's lone touchdown until the last quarter.

#9 - Super Bowl LIV (2020): 11-point gap

The Kansas City Chiefs won their first championship in half a century by defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31–20 in Super Bowl LIV.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes won his first Super Bowl MVP after the game. He had 26 completions for 286 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also rushed for 29 yards and one more touchdown.

#10 - Super Bowl LV (2021): 22-point gap

The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31–9 in Super Bowl LV. The Bucs' home stadium, Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, hosted the game.

That game saw the Chiefs fail to score a touchdown, making them the third team in Super Bowl history not to do so.

After throwing for 201 yards and three touchdowns, Tom Brady received the MVP award for the Super Bowl for a record fifth time.

