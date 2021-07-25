How many Super Bowls has Tom Brady played in?

Tom Brady and the Super Bowl go together like Netflix and chill.

No other NFL player has appeared in more Super Bowls than Tom Brady. At the start of every season, Brady’s personal assistant probably books accommodation for his family and friends in the city the Super Bowl is going to be held.

The 43-year-old quarterback has made regular appearances in the “granddaddy of them all” since he became the New England Patriots' starting QB back in 2001.

Tom Brady has played in ten Super Bowls

Brady has played in ten Super Bowls, winning seven of them. Some NFL fans (mostly from the New England area) would argue that he should have won every single one of them.

The three-time league MVP won his first three Super Bowls, including back-to-back victories in 2003/4.

Back-to-back Super Bowl losses

The former Pats QB would suffer his first NFL championship game loss at Super Bowl XLII against Eli Manning the New York Giants. The undefeated Patriots entered the game as heavy favorites but fell just short, losing 17-14.

In 2012, Brady would again be beaten by Eli Manning and the Giants at Super Bowl XLVI in 2012, 21–17.

Redemption via interception

Led by Tom Brady, the Patriots would not lose three straight Super Bowls after a goalline interception by cornerback Malcolm Butler won Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks.

Super Bowl LI in 2017 was one for the history books and solidified Tom Brady’s GOAT status. After trailing 28-3 in the third quarter, Brady manufactured a comeback for the ages to lead the Pats to a 34–28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Philly special

New England would return to the NFL championship the following year to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. Even though the Pats never punted in the game and Brady threw for over 500 yards, they lost 41-33.

A ninth Super Bowl appearance

At Super Bowl LIII, the Patriots took on the highly fancied Los Angeles Rams. It would be the lowest scoring Super Bowl in history, with Brady failing to throw a touchdown for the first time in a Super Bowl game.

New England beat the Rams 13-3, for Brady's sixth Super Bowl ring.

Brady the Buccaneer

Tom Brady shocked many NFL fans when he left the Patriots after the 2019/20 season and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

And yet again, Brady proved all the doubters wrong by taking the young Bucs team to Super Bowl LV, where they played the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady put on a masterclass and the Bucs defense dominated Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes en route to a 31-9 victory in front of their home fans.

Tom Brady's Super Bowl records

Tom Brady holds multiple Super Bowl records. Here is a selection of his NFL championship game accomplishments.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion

Five-time Super Bowl MVP

The oldest quarterback in Super Bowl history to start, play, win, and receive the MVP award

Won more Super Bowls than any other NFL franchise

Most Super Bowl appearances: 10

Most Super Bowl pass attempts: - 421

Most Super Bowl completions: 277

Most Super Bowl touchdown passes: 21

Most Super Bowl passing yards: 3,039

Most game-winning drives in a Super Bowl: 6

