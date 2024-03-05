How many times can an NFL team franchise tag a player? Breaking down ins and outs of player contracts

Fans typically hear "NFL franchise tag" more during the football offseason.

An NFL team can sign a player to a one-year non-negotiated deal with a franchise tag to keep them on board for an additional year. A team may deliberately keep a player on a guaranteed contract with a non-negotiated salary. They can do this using the franchise tag, which can be applied once each offseason. Only athletes scheduled to become unrestricted free agents are eligible to be tagged.

The franchise tag gives team management a calculated approach to control salary expenditures and reduce the vulnerability to the financial dangers of long-term contracts.

Some players feel recognized when they get franchise-tagged. They see it as proof of admittance into the elite division of the league. However, the tag is an obstacle for players hoping to sign a long-term contract.

How many times can an NFL player be franchise-tagged?

A player can only get the franchise tag three times in their career. However, no player has ever received three tags, most likely due to the excessive expense that comes with it. Every time a player is tagged, the tag costs the team issuing it additional money. A player's wage from the previous year will grow by at least 20% if the tag is issued the second time.

A player can receive a raise of 20% over the league average wage for his position, 44% above his salary from the previous season. Or, they can get the average of the top five salaries for the highest-paid position (quarterback) in the league if tagged thrice.

It is essential to remember that a player is limited to three total tags, but not only from one team.

NFL franchise tag values for 2024

The type of tag issued and the player's position determine his tag's worth.

The NFL franchise tag values for the 2024 season are listed below:

Quarterback: $38,301,000 for non-exclusive tags, $34,367,000 for transition tags

Running back: $11,951,000 for non-exclusive tags, $9,765,000 for transition tags

Wide receiver: $21,816,000 for non-exclusive tags, $19,766,000 for transition tags

Tight end: $12,693,000 for non-exclusive tags, $10,878,000 for transition tags

Defensive end: $21,324,000 for non-exclusive tags, $19,076,000 for transition tags

Offensive lineman: $20,985,000 for non-exclusive tags, $19,040,000 for transition tags

Defensive tackle: $22,102,000 for non-exclusive tags, $18,491,000 for transition tags

Cornerback: $19,802,000 for non-exclusive tags, $17,215,000 for transition tags

Linebacker: $24,007,000 for non-exclusive tags, $19,971,000 for transition tags

Safety: $17,123,000 for non-exclusive tags, $13,815,000 for transition tags

Kickers and punters: $5,984,000 for non-exclusive tags, $5,433,000 for transition tags

How many NFL players have been franchise-tagged so far?

NFL teams can tag players until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 5. Two players have received franchise tags this offseason:

WR Tee Higgins - Cincinnati Bengals

CB L'Jarius Sneed - Kansas City Chiefs