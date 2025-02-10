How many times was Patrick Mahomes sacked in Super Bowl 2025? Exploring Chiefs QB's troubles vs Eagles 

Not many had the foresight to predict a win for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX but that is exactly what happened in what was a thoroughly entertaining game for the men in green.

All month long, all the talk was about how Patrick Mahomes was 8-0 against Vic Fangio and his defenses but with elite personnel and blue-chip talent like Jalen Carter, Fangio clearly had more weapons to work with this time around.

At Caesars Superdome, right from the get-go, the Eagles defense terrorized Mahomes, prohibiting him from racking up any momentum on offense. While the Chiefs' O-line was not seen as a liability all season, Fangio and his defense found a way to neutralize Mahomes' protection, getting to the Chiefs quarterback almost at will.

When all was said and done, Mahomes registered a personal record of sorts. He was sacked six times at Super Bowl 59, the most sacks he has ever taken in his career. As a result, he also became the second QB in Super Bowl history to take six sacks against four or fewer pass rushers. The last QB to register those numbers was the Cowboys' Roger Staubach who took six in Super Bowl X against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Patrick Mahomes' Super Bowl by numbers

Mahomes did not look like his usual three-time Super Bowl MVP self in New Orleans. Mahomes' first INT of the night was his first in 298 pass attempts. He ultimately went 1-of-6 with two interceptions on passes over 5 air yards.

This was also the first time he threw two INTs in the same half in a playoff game.

Another dubious feat he managed was his first playoff pick-six which Cooper DeJean was more than happy to take all the way to put the Eagles up 17-0. DeJean also became the first player to get a pick-six on his birthday.

When the Eagles saw that the game was out of KC's reach, they pulled some of their starters, which is when Mahomes started gaining a little momentum late in the second half. He finished the night 21-for-32 for 257 passing yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions on top of a fumble.

Mahomes was outduelled by Hurts, who was named the Super Bowl MVP after going 17-of-22 for 221 yards, two tuddies and an INT.

