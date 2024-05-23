How many women coaches will feature in the NFL in 2024? Exploring the league's diverse portfolio

The NFL is an American sports league that champions diversity among its players and staff. Hence, it's not surprising that some postseason contenders have all-inclusive staff units.

Ahead of the 2024 season, let's take a look at the female coaches in the National Football League:

Female coaches in the NFL in 2024

Here's a look at the 12 female coaches in the NFL:

#1 Megan Rosburg, Baltimore Ravens

Megan Rosburg is an assistant to the head coach and defensive assistant for the Baltimore Ravens. She has three years of experience and assists Jim Harbaugh in football operations, communications and scheduling staff management.

Rosburg also helps assist on defense, doing most of her work with the defensive line and outside linebackers.

#2 Marianna Salas, Baltimore Ravens

Marianna Salas joined the Ravens as a coaching research fellow in 2023. She focuses on analytics and coaching.

Salas is also a key player in providing comprehensive advance reports and informational resources for the Ravens coaching staff.

#3 Kaelyn Buskey, Baltimore Ravens

Kaelyn Buskey is the assistant strength and conditioning coach of the Baltimore Ravens. She has been with the Ravens since 2021.

Buskey started out as a strength and conditioning intern but has since risen to become a vital member of the strength and conditioning team.

#4 Callie Brownson, Cleveland Browns

Callie Brownson is the assistant wide receivers coach of the Cleveland Browns. She has been with the Browns since 2020, starting out as the chief of staff.

Brownson's first foray into the NFL was with the Buffalo Bills as an intern in 2019.

#5 Lori Locust, Tennessee Titans

Lori Locust is the defensive quality control coach of the Tennessee Titans. She joined the Titans in 2023 after a productive stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

She has been on the staff of three NFL teams, contributing in a variety of roles.

#6 Haley Roberts, Tennessee Titans

In 2023, it was announced that Haley Roberts was elevated from the position of strength and conditioning intern to a full-time job on the strength staff. Following that, she became the second female coach to earn a full-time position on the Titans.

#7 Angela Baker, New York Giants

Angela Baker is an offensive assistant for the New York Giants. She previously occupied a role as part of the offensive quality control coaching team.

#8 Jill Costanza, Detroit Lions

Jill Costanza is the director of sports science for the Detroit Lions. She's also the team's assistant strength and conditioning coach.

#9 Isabel Diaz, Indianapolis Colts

In 2023, Isabel Diaz became the Colts' first Harriet P. Irsay Fellow. Following the confirmation, Diaz was recruited to work in the Colts' special teams units.

#10 Maral Javadifar, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Super Bowl winner Maral Javadifar is the director of rehabilitation for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She's also a performance coach for the NFC powerhouse.

#11 Jennifer King, Chicago Bears

Jennifer King is an offensive assistant for the Chicago Bears. She first entered the NFL in 2018 as a wide receivers coach intern for the Carolina Panthers.

She has since climbed up the ranks to become the offensive assistant/running back of the Bears.

#12 Autumn Lockwood, Philadelphia Eagles

Autumn Lockwood is an associate performance coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. She first joined the Eagles as a strength and conditioning associate in 2022.