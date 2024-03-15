How Marquise Brown can take the Chiefs offense to the next level

Marquise Brown's move to the Kansas City Chiefs has been a rumor for a while now, and the pen was finally put to paper. The one-year-deal, at the minimum, will be a massive relief for Chiefs fans who have been asking for a blockbuster receiver move for months. "Hollywood" is headed to Kansas City!

Considering the lackluster play at quarterback, there's not much point taking Brown's 2022 and 2023 seasons too seriously. Kyler Murray's constant injuries pretty much left Brown and co. in peril. Only three years ago, Brown put up 1,008 yards in his final season with the Baltimore Ravens.

The speed Marquise Brown has at his disposal is frightening. It is, at least, comparable to what Tyreek Hill could provide for this offense. There's been no deep passing game for Mahomes since Hill was traded to Miami. The checkdowns became more regular and deep plays were virtually extinct from one of the best arm talents we have ever seen.

Chiefs fans can only hope that Marquise Brown can remain healthy because his tandem with Rashee Rice could be dangerous. Xavier Worthy, who just ran the quickest 40 time in NFL history, has stated his desire to play alongside Patrick Mahomes. If the Chiefs land Worthy also, the speed will be at an all-time high.

Brown will not drop the ball and will get down the field easily, two attributes the Chiefs offense needs.

With acquisition of Marquise Brown and others, free agency has been good to the Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens v Denver Broncos

Lamar Jackson is superb at throwing the ball; however, Patrick Mahomes is on a different level. Andy Reid will always believe in his passing game, which saw a rare decline last year, a bounce-back looks very likely now. Marquise Brown is on a one-year deal, but he if can put up 1,000+ yards in 2024, some of the Chiefs' precious funds will need to go to the WR.

As for the rest of the team, free agency has not, perhaps, been as bad as anticipated. Chris Jones got his new deal, which was simply a no-brainer, also. Drue Tranquil, who played a role in the Super Bowl, will be a Chief moving forward. The status of the franchise-tagged L'Jarius Sneed, one of the best corners in the game, is somewhat unknown right now.

Nobody in their right mind can put anybody other than the Kansas City Chiefs as frontrunners for next year's Super Bowl.