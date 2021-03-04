Kyle Van Noy is in the news as the NFL offseason has been riddled with surprises and curious decision-making. This week's eye-catcher is the Miami Dolphins cap casualty linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who reeled in a four-year 51-million-dollar deal, is being released after one year.

The salary cap move will save Miami almost 10 million in the 2021 season. The Dolphins will try to trade Van Noy, but he will be released if they can't trade him.

From NFL Now: Versatile LB Kyle Van Noy has played his last down with the #Dolphins, but a release won't come today as the team will try to trade him first. pic.twitter.com/16qXractCF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2021

Head coach Brian Flores brought the 29-year-old linebacker as a leader for the defense, and that's what he was. Miami had one of the most dominant defensive teams, ranking No. 6 in points allowed per game, finishing the season with a 10-6 record.

After his release, Kyle Van Noy revealed his resentment at the decision.

Statement from Kyle Van Noy following his being informed by the #Dolphins he’ll be released. pic.twitter.com/MrQhrLrSBc — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 2, 2021

Van Noy could return to his previous team, the New England Patriots. During his time with New England, Van Noy recorded 221 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and two Super Bowl victories. His former teammates seemed in favor of that prospect based on the Patriots' defensive backs (and twins) Devin and Jason McCourty's tweet.

How much of the $51 million contract did Kyle Van Noy earn?

The actual amount that Van Noy earned in the 2020 season was $15,025,000 that is approximately 29.5% of the advertised 51 million dollars.

Van Noy's four-year contract with the Dolphins break down is a $13.9 million cap number this season, then $13.65 million in 2022 and $12.55 million in 2023. If the Dolphins release Van Noy, they will carry $4.1 million in dead money.

The linebacker had $30 million in guaranteed money, including $15 million fully guaranteed, including a $5.5 million signing bonus and another $15 million in injury guarantee, plus a salary of $9.5 million from last year. Should Van Noy materialize on the roster, the $12.5 million salary would become guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2021 league year.

After tearing apart Kyle Van Noy's contract, nothing is thrilling about it. The deal was dressed up to seem bigger than it is; it ranked 24th in average annual value among edge rushers at $12.75 million; of the $51 million, the lingering $36 million on the contract is not fully guaranteed. Some clauses come into effect later to secure more money.

Misleading and ambiguous settlement numbers are not new in terms of free-agent deals for NFL players. In this case, this deal was advertised initially as a four-year, $51 million contract with $30 million in guarantees. However, as addressed above, $15 million of those guarantees are delayed further down the line in two and three years.