How much cap space do the Bengals have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for AFC North franchise ahead of NFL Draft

At the start of the offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals had more than $61 million in salary cap space, which they boosted by releasing several veteran players from their roster.

Ad

The Bengals agreed to four-year contracts with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, securing their two key wideouts thanks to the salary cap room they had. The two deals were worth $276 million and around $69 million a year.

According to Over the Cap, Cincinnati has $23,932,791 left in cap space for the 2025 campaign.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Full list of Cincinnati Bengals signings in 2025

The Cincinnati Bengals' most significant free agency actions were securing extension contracts for some of their key players. In addition to Tee Higgins, the team extended defensive end Joseph Ossai, defensive tackle T.J. Slaton, defensive tackle B.J. Hill, linebacker Oren Burks and tight end Mike Gesicki.

The expectation is that the team will address the deficiencies in its defense that frequently overshadowed its high-scoring attack last season.

Ad

All of the Bengals' free agency moves to date are listed below:

Signed

1) Tedarrell Slaton (defensive tackle) - two-year, $15.1 million contract

2) Samaje Perine (running back) - two-year, $3.8 million contract

3) Lucas Patrick (offensive lineman) - one-year, $2.1 million contract

Expand Tweet

Ad

Retained

1) Ja'Marr Chase (wide receiver) - four-year, $161 million

2) Tee Higgins (wide receiver) - four-year, $115 million

3) B.J. Hill (defensive lineman) - three-year, $33 million

4) Mike Gesicki (tight end) - three-year, $25.5 million

5) Joseph Ossai (EDGE) - one-year, $7 million

6) Cody Ford (offensive lineman) - two-year, $6 million

7) Oren Burks (linebacker) - two-year, $5 million

8) Marco Wilson (cornerback) - one-year, $1.52 million

9) Tanner Hudson (tight end) - one-year extension

10) Cal Adomitis (snapper) - one-year extension

11) Cameron Sample (EDGE) - one-year extension

Ad

Remaining positions of need for the Cincinnati Bengals

#1 - Edge Rusher: Due to Trey Hendrickson's unresolved contract situation and Sam Hubbard's retirement, Cincinnati may be without the two of its starters from last season. The Bengals still need to improve their defensive end room even if Hendrickson's contract issue is eventually resolved.

#2 - Offensive Line: Cincinnati must continue to bolster its offensive line despite re-signing Cody Ford and acquiring Lucas Patrick in free agency. The team should concentrate on finding and acquiring one or two more offensive linemen, either through the draft or free agency.

#3 - Safety: Vonn Bell's departure makes the Bengals less secure at safety. They should look to add at least one more player to that group, via free agency or next month's draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.