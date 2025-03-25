How much cap space do the Broncos have left in 2025? Exploring outlook for AFC West franchise ahead of NFL draft

The Denver Broncos ended their eight-year playoff drought in the 2024 season. The Sean Payton-led side achieved that despite playing in one of the most competitive divisions in professional football.

The Broncos are now looking to continue improving their roster and get as close to perennial postseason contention as possible while Bo Nix is on his rookie contract. It's the perfect time to build a contender as they'll be able to surround the dual-threat star with talent.

Hence, with the first two weeks of free agency in the past. Let's look at how much cap space the Broncos have heading into the draft.

How much cap space do the Broncos have left in 2025?

According to overthecap.com, the Denver Broncos have $17,415,270 in cap space. The Broncos are actively spending $228,850,364, and have $33,452,617 in dead money.

Sean Payton's side was very active in free agency. They've signed Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, Matt Peart, Trent Sherfield Sr., Evan Engram and Matt Haack. Also, the Broncos re-signed D.J. Jones, Jarrett Stidham, Justin Strnad and Mitchell Fraboni.

The Broncos entered free agency knowing that they needed to add grit to their defense. They achieved that by bringing in Greenlaw and Hufanga. Plus, they added a shiny new safety blanket for Bo Nix by signing Evan Engram.

What are the Broncos' draft needs in 2025?

The talent is present in the Denver Broncos locker room. It's now time for the franchise to consolidate the talent and become perennial postseason contenders.

According to NFL.com, the Broncos need reinforcements at running back, wide receiver, cornerback, tight end and defensive line. These are the most glaring weaknesses on Sean Payton's side.

The Broncos need a new RB1, a player who can rack up yards on the ground and potentially be a receiving threat. There's also a need for a new wide receiver to pair with Courtland Sutton. Plus, getting a backup tight end that'll learn from Evan Engram would be a smart move.

The Broncos could also add to their defensive depth by selecting a high-upside cornerback and a serviceable defensive lineman. These moves will come in handy as the Broncos are in one of the most stacked divisions in professional football.

